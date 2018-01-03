Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming Mi 7 flagship smartphone will come with a wireless charging option

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mi 7, is expected to be launched in the early months of 2018. The smartphone will come with Snapdragon 845 chipset and is expected to feature a bezel-less design.

The Chinese company is also expected to chuck the fingerprint sensor an bring a Face ID like authentication system on the smartphone.

According to Android Headline the company has also confirmed wireless charging on the Mi 7. Xiaomi announced this feature on its WeChat channel.

The company had already joined the Wireless Power Consortium earlier. Xiaomi will take wireless module from the US tech firm Integrated Device Technology.

Previous reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.01-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio display and pack 6 GB RAM and 16 MP camera. The smartphone is also expected to come with a ceramic back as seen on its predecessor, the Mi 6. It is expected to be priced around CNY 2,699 (around Rs 26,448).

The company has rolled out Android 8.0 for the Xiaomi Mi A1 devices.

It has also announced a new service to track the status of a phone getting repaired at Mi Service centre.