Xiaomi India announces new service to track your phone's repair status online

Xiaomi India has announced a new service called as the Mi Service Order Status where users can track their device repair status on Xiaomi's website. This news was first divulged by Xiaomi India's managing director, Manu Kumar Jain via his Twitter account.

There are five stages of this tracking feature which are: under inspection, work in progress, ready for delivery, delivered, and cancelled.

To start tracking their repair status the users first need to enter their contact number/order number/ service number/ IMEI number on the service page. After that, the user will receive an OTP to the registered mobile number. Simply enter the OTP and click submit to display the status of the service repair.

Mi Fans! Happy to introduce the all-new Mi Service Order Status feature on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ. With this feature, you can easily track the status of your device's repair status online and in real time! Visit https://t.co/5EnJJDvAgG to know more! pic.twitter.com/Ui43XmWqsK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 26, 2017

Xiaomi also announced that begin its online sale of Redmi 5A 3 GB + 32 GB variant and its 2 GB+ 16 GB variant on 28 December at 12 pm. The 3 GB variant smartphone would be available at Rs 6,999, while the 2 GB variant is for Rs 4,999.

However, in offline stores, the price of the phone is likely to increase by Rs 500. This means that the smartphone would be available at a price of Rs 7,499. The smartphones will be available on offline Mi stores and other offline retail outlets as well.