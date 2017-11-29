Xiaomi's 'Desh Ka Smartphone' scheduled to launch on 30 November as a Flipkart exclusive

It been almost a week since Xiaomi teased the launch of a new smartphone, which is scheduled for a 30 November release. Latest reports now reveal that the smartphone being teased as the 'Desh Ka Smartphone' will be a Flipkart exclusive.

The e-commerce website revealed two short video clips uploaded by Xiaomi on their YouTube handle using the same 'Desh Ka Smartphone' tagline. However, the videos and landing page do not directly point towards which smartphone Xiaomi may launch. Delving a little deeper, though, reveals a common emphasis on battery across the teaser clips. This suggests that this could be the highlighting feature of the smartphone due to be launched.

As per a report by GSMArena, it could be the Redmi 5A, which was launched earlier in October in China. The Redmi 5A has a 3,000 mAh battery, which is required to power a smaller 5-inch HD IPS display and is the successor to the Redmi 4A launched earlier this year.

The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor which has been clocked up to 1.2 GHz along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. This can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card. In terms of camera, the phone packs in a 13 MP camera sensor on the back with PDAF and an LED flash and a front facing 5 MP camera sensor.

The company has added a 4G-enabled dual-SIM slot with one nano-SIM and the other hybrid micro-SIM slot along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, FM Radio and a microUSB 2.0 port as connectivity options. The Chinese variant was also announced with Android Nougat 7.0-based MIUI 9 running out of the box.