Xiaomi announces launch of 'Desh ka smartphone' in India on 30 November; could be the Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi tweeted out on its Indian Twitter handle that it will be launching a new phone in India on 30 November. The tagline for this new device is #Deshkasmartphone and it might be possible that the company will be launching a smartphone that is completely built in India as it gears up to take "Make in India" to the next level.

Xiaomi vice president Manu Kumar Jain had earlier taken to his Twitter account to tease the possible launch of the smartphone with an image that shows the letter "i" with dots in the Indian tricolour. But it turned out that the teaser was for the recent launch of Mi Power Bank 2i which was a 'made in India' product with a low starting price tag of Rs 799.

The company recently opened up its third manufacturing plant in Noida and also said that it plans to invest up to $1 billion in startups over the next five years to build an India-centric product portfolio.

A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30! Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/Koii0QJEIE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2017

All these reports could lead to a reasonable speculation that Xiaomi plans to go along the lines of smartphone makers like Micromax and release something very India centric like a basic entry-level smartphone.

"i" is coming soon! Any guesses what is this? @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/rfmXuA8dfq — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 18, 2017

Just to emphasise that the Redmi Note 5 has not been announced yet anywhere and seeing massive sales of Redmi Note 4 in India, there is a very minute possibility that the 'Desh ka phone' could actually be the Redmi Note 5.