Xiaomi Mi 7 could ditch the fingerprint sensor and adopt iPhone X-like Face ID authentication system

A new report concerning the upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 7 has emerged on the internet stating that the device may ditch the fingerprint sensor to adopt an iPhone X-like face unlock feature.

This is contrary to earlier reports which have claimed that the phone may feature an under the screen fingerprint sensor.

The report from MyDrivers has suggested that the Xiaomi may completely ditch the fingerprint sensor and opt for 3D face scanning technology such as the FaceID.

Synaptics has developed under-the-display fingerprint technology and has confirmed that Vivo, followed by Huawei, would be the first to employ this tech in their smartphones, according to the report.

GizChina had earlier shown renders of the Mi 7 which showed an under-the-display fingerprint sensor. However, MyDriver claims Xiaomi has no interest in using this technology in its upcoming Mi 7.

These conflicting reports show that one cannot be quite sure of what to expect in the Mi 7. One thing for sure is the fact that the Mi 7 will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was launched this month.

Other reports have suggested that the phone will have a full-screen bezel-less display like the Mi Mix 2 and a dual-camera system which was also featured in the Mi 6.

We shall keep you updated about the latest developments and rumours for the Mi 7.