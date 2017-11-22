Xiaomi Mi 7 expected to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, bezel-less display; to launch in early 2018

Xiaomi is inching closer to the expected launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 7. Leaked specifications of the smartphone suggest the device will feature a 16 MP dual camera setup on the back of the device. It is expected to be launched in the early months of 2018.

The successor of Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 6.01-inch bezel-less, 18:9 aspect ratio display. According to a report on a Chinese website, first reported by Playfuldroid, the smartphone will not come with 3D face recognition technology on the device. Xiaomi feels that the technology needs to be improved before bringing it on any of the company's devices. Other specifications of the smartphone includes 6 GB RAM and a fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the device. It is expected to be priced around CNY 2,699 (around Rs 26,448).

Previous reports suggest that it will feature the same ceramic back spotted on the Mi 6. The company might bring an under-display fingerprint sensor on the device.

The company is expanding in rapidly expanding in India. After opening offline Mi Home stores the Chinese startup has also started a new trade-in program called as Mi Exchange. Under the program Xiaomi has partnered with Cashify to reduce the price of its Redmi and Mi smartphone line-up. Mi Exchange, as the name suggests, allows users to exchange their older smartphone for a new Xiaomi smartphone.