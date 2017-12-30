The OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA update is now available for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, update now!

It’s been a busy week for OnePlus. Alongside the announcement of the Open Beta program for the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus has released the OxygonOS 5.0.1 OTA for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

Most notably, the update adds support for the aptX HD standard, a Wi-Fi hotspot device managed, an adaptive mode for screen calibration and an update to the Android security patch for December.

The usual assortment of unspecified bug fixes and stability improvements are also included.

OnePlus has been on a roll this week, releasing six builds for four devices. On a related note, OnePlus 5T users should certainly checkout the recently released Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta build for their devices. It must have been worth the wait. A stable release for the 5T can’t be far off.