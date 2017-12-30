The OnePlus 5T Open Beta program is now live: Here's your chance to try out the first Android 8.0 Oreo build for the device

As predicted, OnePlus has released the Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta build for the OnePlus 5T just before the end of 2017.

Android 8.0 Oreo was made available on 21 August and we’re already on 8.1, but given the state of Android fragmentation, one can only be thankful that some manufacturer is taking the trouble to update their devices to Oreo.

The beta update to the OnePlus 5T updates the base version of Android to 8.0 Oreo and the security patch to the December one. Also included are several tweaks to the OS. These include an optimised app shortcut style, an option to upload photos to “Shot on OnePlus”, a picture-in-picture mode, auto-fill support, smart text selection, a new Quick Settings design and more.

Of course, the release comes with the usual disclaimers. This is a beta update and therefore it is meant only for testing purposes. Data loss is always a possibility on such builds, as well as security bugs and performance issues. Upgrade with caution.

OnePlus also notes that this is a “major release” and have asked their users for bug reports and feedback on the user experience and updated UI.