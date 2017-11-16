Star Wars themed OnePlus smartphone spotted; expected to be a special edition of OnePlus 5T

Chinese smartphone maker may be all geared up to launch the OnePlus 5T flagship smartphone, but the company may have another surprise in store for its huge fan base. A recent leak shows that the OnePlus might be planning to launch a Star Wars edition of the smartphone. The ‘Movie Star Wars: The last Jedi’ is going to release on 15 December and the Star War themed OnePlus 5T in red is also expected to unveiled during the same period.

According to a report on Gizmochina the description about the Star Wars related theme was found in an APK for the launcher, its Settings and the system UI. The hex code for the colour is similar to Dark Red which is found on the Star Wars movie posters. First reported by XDA Developers, the website found many references for the Star Wars in the Android Oreo closed beta build.

The company has launched various Limited Edition devices based on different themes and this time, it may arrive in the form of a Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T as well. The announcement about the same can be expected at the 16 November launch. If not at the launch, there is a possibility that it might be unveiled later before the release of the Star Wars movie.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to come with the same specifications as the OnePlus 5 except a 18:9 ratio display. According to a recent leak of the unboxing of the smartphone by a YouTuber the fingerprint has now been placed at the rear side of the device because of space restrictions on the front.

It is expected to come in two RAM and storage variant. The cheaper variant is expected to feature 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage whereas the other costlier variant will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage option. The cameras are expected to remain the same which would be a 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera setup with a wide and telephoto lens and a 16 MP front-facing unit for selfies. The are also rumours about front-facing camera getting bumped up to a 20 MP unit, which is an upgrade that would be similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 3T.

The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 5T is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999 whereas, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India.