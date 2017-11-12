OnePlus 5T gets unboxed on video: New design with 18:9 6-inch display, Face Lock and storage options revealed

While there’s plenty of talk about Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus’ next big flagship, a YouTuber seemingly decided to take things in his own hands, and unbox the reviewer’s package of the OnePlus 5T… on YouTube!

Yes, for all those of you (OnePlus fans and everyone else) who have been dying to get a glimpse of the OnePlus 5T and are tired of Carl Pei’s teasers, well, there’s now a proper unboxing video that has revealed not just the design of the updated handset, but a new case option and the internal storage option as well.

A YouTuber going by the name EliTdrone, seems to have jumped the gun here and unboxed and revealed every single bit of the OnePlus 5T, save for the internal specifications and the suspected camera upgrade details. But hey, at least he showed the world what the OnePlus 5T looks like. We have embedded the video below, but just in case it is taken down by the publisher (or OnePlus) we have a few screenshots to show you how the new device compares to the old one.

For beginners, the reviewer’s package looks pretty similar to the package handed out by OnePlus earlier this year at the OnePlus 5 India launch.

Upon opening the box, the YouTuber reveals the OnePlus 5T reviewer’s guide inside. Apart from this, it a large black rectangular box, with the OnePlus 5T box placed inside on the left and new case options stacked up on the right.

He points out that the device he has received for review comes with 128 GB internal storage and in the Midnight Black finish.

After peeling off the plastic wrapping, the OnePlus 5T is then compared to the currently available OnePlus 5 model.

Clearly, the display is the differentiating factor. The YouTuber mentions that it is a 6-inch display with a near bezel-less look. However, it does not curve to the side, like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Note 8.

With such a large display on the front, it’s evident that the fingerprint reader has moved to the back (just like the Oppo R11s). But there’s something new here. Just like the Oppo F5 which was launched in the Phillipines and in India not too long ago, we have OnePlus-branded Face Lock, facial recognition feature as well. For the uninitiated, OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo have the same Chinese parent company called BBK Electronics.

The source also mentions that the display is a 1080p panel, putting to rest all those rumours about the same. With a 18:9 display ratio, we are pretty sure that this is a Full HD+ panel, with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixels resolution.

Moving to the back, the video reveals a slightly different, back which now houses a fingerprint reader. There is a new bright red case (similar to the red colour of the OnePlus packaging) which appears to be made out of silicon.

The dual camera protrusion too has changed. We now have a more iPhone 7 Plus-like protrusion that appears to be pressed out from the metal back. Gone is that sharp separated camera ring that we complained about in the OnePlus 5 review!

Clearly, there some minor improvements in terms of construction and build quality here as we saw with the transition from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 3T.

With that said, let’s hope its priced right when it is launched globally on 16 November.

As for the rest of the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 5T is expected to pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8 GB RAM and the, now confirmed, 128 GB internal storage option.

The cameras are expected to remain the same which would be a 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera setup with a wide and telephoto lens and a 16 MP front-facing unit for selfies. There was a recent leak which revealed that the OnePlus 5T just like the OnePlus 3T will feature a front-facing camera upgrade. The front camera is expected to get bumped up to 20 MP, which is up from the 16 MP unit available on the OnePlus 5 model.

As for the rest of the details, which comes through the teasers, the device is expected to feature the usual Dash Charge and retain the headphone jack.

Pricing too is expected to remain the same and the OnePlus 5T will in all probability replace the OnePlus 5 as most OnePlus stores have already run out of stock when it comes to the older unit.