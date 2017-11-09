Possible photos of Mi Mix 2S reveal an iPhone X like notch at the top of the screen

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently unveiled its bezel-less Mi Mix 2 smartphone in the India market. Almost a month after the launch new photos have emerged of what could be the Mi Mix 2S. The photos reveal an iPhone X-like notch at the top of the display.

With the cutout at the top the selfie camera on the Mix Mix 2 moves from an unconventional bottom position to the more appropriate top. However, it is not quite clear how big the bottom bezels are in the photos, which are available on the Chinese social media website Weibo, so we can't make out the full design of the phone.

The screen on either side of the notch at the top seems to look bigger than the iPhone X so maybe they will display more icons than the latter. The notifications and settings drawers may probably be pulled from either side as well like the iPhone X. However, just like in the case of the Essential phone, if developers are not optimizing their apps to the notch, the top of the screen might remain a blank area as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. No further information has been provided about the phone at the time of writing.

For perspective, in terms of pricing and availability, Xiaomi has priced the Mi Mix 2 at Rs 35,999 for the 128 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM variant. India will only get the 128 GB storage variant of the device instead of the three variants with 64, 128 and 256 GB internal storage options available in the Chinese market. The phone is available on Flipkart, Mi Home and at Xiaomi's offline retail partners.