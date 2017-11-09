Tired of looking at your Apple iPhone X notch? Here's a solution to get rid of it, temporarily

Apple introduced the iPhone X with a display that covers the entire front side of the phone except for a notch at the top which houses the TrueDepth sensor responsible for FaceID. For some people, this notch may prove to be irritating but for others, it might blend in with the display after using the phone for some time. If you happen to be in the former category then there might be a solution for your problem.

According, to a report by 9to5Mac, a guy named Alex Huberman has come out with a wallpaper which would make the notch invisible on your home and lock screen. The wallpaper is a modified version of the new red, blue and white coloured live wallpaper that is available for the iPhone X. To make it work the wallpaper needs to be set as a still and also needs to be pinched and dragged as far down as possible. The wallpaper can be downloaded over here.

an #iPhoneX wallpaper I made 2 get #notchless homescreen https://t.co/lXTnNwginr must set 2 still / pinch out & drag down all the way 2 work pic.twitter.com/YVErxKruOc — Alex (@AHuberman1) November 6, 2017

Apple has claimed that its OLED display or Super Retina is better than the traditional OLED displays due to its high brightness, high colour accuracy, and wide colour support. However, Apple also pointed out that over an extended long-term use the OLED display may include an image persistence” or “burn-in" issue.

OLED burn-in had earlier become a major problem in some of Google's flagship Pixel 2 XL devices.

Apple, however, clarified that along with extended long-term use, burn-in may occur in cases when a high contrast image is displayed for long periods of time. According to Apple, they have "engineered the Super Retina display to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED "burn-in."