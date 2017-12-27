OnePlus is planning to start an Android Oreo-based Open Beta program for the OP5T

OnePlus is likely to launch Android Oreo-based Opera Beta for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T, by the end of the year. The company promised that it will soon start the Open Beta program for the 5T and it seems like it is planning to deliver on its promise before year end.

The official OnePlus accounts for Netherlands and Germany have posted a teaser on the upcoming Open Beta program that will finally give OnePlus 5T users, a taste of Oreo goodness. According to Google translate, the tweet says that the company is readying a "present" or a "surprise" for its 5T users. Even though the version of OxygenOS released as part of the Open Beta program is in, well, beta, a stable release will not be far behind.

Weihnachten ist zwar vorbei, aber wir haben trotzdem ein Geschenk für euch! 😉 Wie wär's mit der Open Beta für Android Oreo auf dem #OnePlus5T! pic.twitter.com/LvKR3A6duC — OnePlus Deutschland (@OnePlus_DE) December 27, 2017

Considering the track record of OnePlus and the speed at which it releases the latest updates, we won’t be surprised if the company releases the stable version of an Android Oreo-based OxygenOS for OnePlus 5 around the third or fourth week of January.

This teaser comes days after the company launched the stable Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5 for OnePlus 5 users. The company has still not announced any possible date for the launch of the Oreo update for its OnePlus 3 and 3T users after it pulled the update.