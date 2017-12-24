OnePlus has rolled out Android Oreo 8.0 update for OP5 users with December security patch

OnePlus has finally rolled out the much anticipated Android Oreo 8.0-based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5 users.

The company has upgraded the Android security patch level to December with this update to ensure that the software is updated to add the latest patches from Google.

The company announced the rollout in a detailed post on its OnePlus Forums providing us with a changelog to inform about all the changes. Other smartphone competitors like Samsung, LG, HTC and others are still testing out the beta version of their Oreo-based updates. The company has confirmed that like all previous updates, this rollout will also be incremental. This means the OS will reach a small percentage of users today, and the company will begin a broader rollout over the next few days.

OnePlus had added the Parallel apps feature along with a new 'Adaptive model' screen calibration and optimisations to Wi-Fi, Battery Saver, photo quality in the camera app and beauty effect for the Portrait mode. There is a detailed changelog:

-Updated to Android O (8.0)

-Launcher

Optimisations for Shelf

Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

-Camera

New Camera UI design

Optimisations for photo quality

Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

-Gallery

Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map

-Calculator

Added history feature

-Clock

Added alarm calendar feature

-System

Added Parallel Apps feature

New design for Quick Settings

New design for Lift up display

Added “Adaptive model" screen calibration

Optimisations for Wi-Fi

Optimisations for Battery Saver

Updated Android security patch to December

If the update is not available for you then you don’t need to worry. The new version is rolling out as an incremental update as pointed out earlier. This means that it will be available for all OnePlus 5 users in coming days.

Let's hope that there are no problems in this update as this new update comes almost a month after the company launched Android Oreo 8.0-based update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. That update was later recalled by OnePlus after users expressed their unhappiness on the design and UI changes done to change the behaviour of the stock Android OS.