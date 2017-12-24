OnePlus has rolled out Android Oreo 8.0 update for OP5 users with December security patch

OnePlus has finally rolled out the much anticipated Android Oreo 8.0-based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5 users.
The company has upgraded the Android security patch level to December with this update to ensure that the software is updated to add the latest patches from Google.
The company announced the rollout in a detailed post on its OnePlus Forums providing us with a changelog to inform about all the changes. Other smartphone competitors like Samsung, LG, HTC and others are still testing out the beta version of their Oreo-based updates. The company has confirmed that like all previous updates, this rollout will also be incremental. This means the OS will reach a small percentage of users today, and the company will begin a broader rollout over the next few days.
OnePlus had added the Parallel apps feature along with a new 'Adaptive model' screen calibration and optimisations to Wi-Fi, Battery Saver, photo quality in the camera app and beauty effect for the Portrait mode. There is a detailed changelog:
-Updated to Android O (8.0)
-Launcher
Optimisations for Shelf
Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus
-Camera
New Camera UI design
Optimisations for photo quality
Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode
-Gallery
Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map
-Calculator
Added history feature
-Clock
Added alarm calendar feature
-System
Added Parallel Apps feature
New design for Quick Settings
New design for Lift up display
Added “Adaptive model" screen calibration
Optimisations for Wi-Fi
Optimisations for Battery Saver
Updated Android security patch to December
If the update is not available for you then you don’t need to worry. The new version is rolling out as an incremental update as pointed out earlier. This means that it will be available for all OnePlus 5 users in coming days.
Let's hope that there are no problems in this update as this new update comes almost a month after the company launched Android Oreo 8.0-based update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. That update was later recalled by OnePlus after users expressed their unhappiness on the design and UI changes done to change the behaviour of the stock Android OS.
Published Date: Dec 24, 2017 05:15 pm | Updated Date: Dec 24, 2017 05:15 pm