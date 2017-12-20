You are here:
Nokia 9 specifications revealed as phone clears FCC certification; to feature a 5.5-inch OLED panel

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Dec, 20 2017 09:47:25 IST

After reports earlier this month stating that the Nokia 9 could arrive alongside the Nokia 8 in January 2018, we now have reports confirming that the new Nokia flagship has cleared certification from wireless authorities including the FCC and 3C.

Nokia 9 render by @WaqarKhanHD. Twitter

The surprising bit here is that the FCC went on to post screenshots in its RF report which reveal detailed specifications of the Nokia 9. According to a report by GSMArena, the Nokia 9 will come with a 5.5-inch OLED display made by LG. This could be an interesting revelation since it would be the first OLED panel smartphone for HMD.

In terms of internals, the Nokia 9 will continue to be powered by this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. RAM details were left out but we could expect at least 4 GB of RAM here. The Nokia 9 will run Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box which is an added bonus, while also having 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage sourced from Samsung.

A detailed list prepared by the FCC. Image: FCC RF Report

In terms of camera specifications, the report states that the Nokia 9 will feature a 12 MP and a 13 MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 5 MP camera for selfies. The selfie shooter was expected to be a higher resolution since the Nokia 8 is expected to feature a 13 MP front camera. The phone is also expected to get a 3,250 mAh battery support for fast charging.

Screenshots of the Nokia 9's settings pacge. Image: FCC

Other details stated in the report include the box contents like a regular charging adapter, an 18 W fast charging adapter, USB cable and two variants of headphones, each from separate suppliers.


Published Date: Dec 20, 2017 09:47 am | Updated Date: Dec 20, 2017 09:47 am

