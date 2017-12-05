Nokia 9 and second generation Nokia 8 could be unveiled together on 19 January in China

If reports coming out of the Nokia rumour mill are to be believed, then it would appear that the Nokia 9 may be unveiled alongside the second generation of Nokia 8 on 19 January at an event in China.

Both the devices will be fine-tuned to suit the Chinese market. The price of the Nokia 8 has not been revealed yet, however, screenshots of the alleged Nokia 9 have been put which claim that the 64 GB Nokia 9 will cost CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 37,000) and 128 GB will cost CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).

A report on news.mydriver has indicated that the Nokia 9 has a 2K display with a 5.5-inch screen. It doesn't look like the Nokia 9 would have a full-screen display, however, the second gen Nokia 8 has been tipped to have an 18:9 aspect ratio screen.

Both the devices are going to pack in the Snapdragon 835 chipset, will be waterproof and have a dual camera system. Currently, there is no word whether this will be a wide-angle and telephoto setup or an RBG and Monochrome setup. However, one thing that will pinch audiophiles is the fact that both the devices will not have a headphone jack.

Earlier reports have pointed out to the fact that the Nokia 9 may have a Samsung Galax7 S7 edge type curved glass on its display and a fingerprint sensor below the dual-camera setup. Beyond this, we don't have much information on either the Nokia 9 or the second-gen Nokia 8 but we shall be sure to update you when relevant information surfaces online.