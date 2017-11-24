You are here:
Nokia 2 launched at Rs 6,999: Here is how it stacks up against Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Moto C Plus and Micromax Infinity

News-analysis Rehan Hooda Nov, 24 2017 11:31:41 IST

Update: This article was originally published on 1 November, a day after the Nokia 2 announcement, when the Indian price was still not known. HMD Global has announced the price of Nokia 2 at Rs 6,999. So we have made the necessary changes in the table.

HMD Global, the company that holds the exclusive rights to make Nokia-branded smartphones has launched its latest smartphone — the Nokia 2 — across the world.

Image credit: HMD Global

Nokia 2 joins the line up of HMD Global's Android-powered Nokia handsets and it plans to aim at the budget and entry-level Android devices as competition. The company has priced the device at €99 (which is about around Rs 8,000 at the time of writing). The official price is now Rs 6,999.

HMD Global has not announced the pricing and availability details for the Indian market. The device comes with a 6000-series aluminium frame with diamond-cut beveled edges. The phone comes with IP 52 certification making it splash-proof and it will be available in Pewter - Black, Pewter - White, and Copper - Black colours.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz along with 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM. HMD Global has added a 5-inch HD LTPS LCD display panel with 1280x720 image resolution, 1:1300 contrast ration and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device comes with 8 GB internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card up to 128 GB internal storage. Moving to the camera, the device is equipped with 8 MP camera module with autofocus and LED flash on the back of the device and a 5 MP camera module on the front of the device.

Image credit: HMD Global

Nokia 2 offers LTE Cat 4, VoLTE, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and FM Radio in terms of connectivity options. The device also packs a microUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5-mm headphone jack on the bottom and the top of the device along with a dual SIM support. The company has added an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, Accelerometer and E-compass to increase the feature-set of the device. Last but not the least, Nokia 2 will run Android Nougat 7.1.1 out of the box with the promise of Android Oreo update and a 4,100 non-removable battery to power the device.

Image credit: HMD Global

With the launch of Nokia 2, we thought that it is a good time to pit the device against its competition. So, we selected Nokia 2, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Moto C Plus, Micromax Canvas Infinity and Redmi 4. The reason we selected these smartphones is that most of these devices run Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series (or the custom-made equivalents) and are in the same price bracket.

All these smartphones are considered mid-range devices from competing smartphone makers. Bear in mind that we're still not done testing some of these smartphones, so we're currently comparing them going only by their specifications on paper. A real-world test should follow soon.

Smartphone Nokia 2 Moto C Plus Xiaomi Redmi 4A Xiaomi Redmi 4 Micromax Canvax Infinity
Display Size (inch) 5 5 5 5 5.7
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1,280 720 x 1,280 720 x 1,280 720 x 1,280 720 x 1,440
Pixel Density (PPI) 294 294 296 296 279
Display Type LTPS IPS LCD TFT IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 143.5x71.3x9.3 144x72.3x10 139.9x70.4x8.5 141.3x69.6x8.9 152x73x9
Weight (gm) TBA 162 131.5 156 160
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano SIM Micro, Nano-SIM Micro, Nano-SIM Micro-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Mediatek MT6737 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
CPU Cores Quad-core Quad-core Quad-core Octa-core Quad-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Cortex-A7 @ up to 1.3 GHz 4x1.3 Cortex A53 4x1.4 Cortex A53 8x1.4 Cortex A53 4x1.4 Cortex A53 @ up to 1.4 GHz
GPU Adreno 304 Mali-T720MP2 Adreno 308 Adreno 505 Adreno 308
RAM 1 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB,3 GB,4 GB 3 GB
Ruggedness IP52
On-Board Memory 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16,32,64 GB 32 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, upto 32 GB Yes, upto 128 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 128 GB
Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass Accelerometer Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity
Primary Camera 8 MP 8MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.0
Optical Image Stabilization TBA No No No No
Autofocus System Phase detection Autofocus Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection
Secondary Camera 5 MP 2MP, f/2.8 5MP, f/2.2 5MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 720p 720p 1080p 1080p 1080p
Flash LED Dual-LED (Front and back) LED LED LED
OS Version Android 7.1.1 Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 7.1.2 Marshmallow
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot
Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP
Infrared No No Yes Yes No
Fingerprint Scanner No No No Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button
USB Type microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,100 4,000 3,120 4,100 2,980
Colors Pewter/Black, Pewter/White, Copper/Black Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry Black Gold, Rose Gold, Dark grey Gray, Gold, Black Black
Prices in India 6,999 6,999 5,999 6,999 9,999

Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:25 am | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:31 am





