Nokia 2 launched at Rs 6,999 in India; available online and in stores from 24 November

HMD Global has finally revealed the price tag of its much-awaited affordable smartphone called the Nokia 2. The device is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available both in stores and online starting 24 November across India.

The entry-level smartphone offering from the Finnish company will be available in pewter/black, pewter/white and copper/black. Early buyers can also avail of an additional 45 GB of free 4G data on purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, HMD also announced that Jio will offer 5 GB of data on the next nine recharges (Rs 309 and above) till 31 August 2018.

We penned down our first impressions of the Nokia 2 not too long ago and emphasised on how Nokia is trying to woo millennial buyers by offering a large battery and stock Android software with regular software updates.

The Nokia 2 offers a 5-inch HD display (1,280 x 720 pixels) with a Corning Gorilla Glass screen for protection. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset with 1 GB RAM and features 8 GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, Rs 6,999 gets you an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, for selfies.

As for the battery, HMD offers a large 4,100 mah unit which considering the 212 SoC and 720 display will last really long, or at least it appears so on paper.

The design of the device mainly consists of polycarbonate panels with a series 6000 aluminium frame which should make it sturdy while keeping things simple.

