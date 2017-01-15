India vs England: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in 1st match as full-time ODI captain

Virat Kohli is off to a flying start in the new year. Not only has he notched up a century in his first match of the year and a win in his first match as full-time limited-overs skipper, he went past Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most hundreds in successful one-day international chases.

Kohli, who is scaling more dizzying heights with each passing day, put up yet another spectacular effort in the first ODI against England at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. After the side was reduced to 63/4 following the dismissal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli did what he did once again — take the attack to the opposition with sheer brilliance.

In the process, he managed to notch up his 27th ODI century, while forming a life-saving fifth-wicket stand with local boy Kedar Jadhav. However, it was only due to the efforts of the lower middle-order, spearheaded by Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 40, that his century became a match-winning one, and ensured Kohli went past his cricketing idol on one front.

Most centuries in successful ODI chases: 15 Kohli

14 Tendulkar#INDvENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 15, 2017

Among the other milestones achieved by the Indians in their hard-earned win, this turned out to be their joint second-highest run-chase (tied with the 351-run chase against Australia in Nagpur in 2013). England, as a result of this defeat, continue to remain winless in what has turned out to be a miserable tour of India so far, unless you take their win over India A in the first warm-up match into account.

"This win is going to take a while to sink in," were the newly-crowned Indian limited-overs skipper's words in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli's efforts, however, were outshone by that of Jadhav, who scored at a strike rate in excess of 150 to help bring the required run rate down and was the aggressor in 200-run partnership. Deservedly so, as some would suggest, it was Jadhav who was crowned the 'Man of the Match' for his effort.