LIVE India vs England, 1st ODI cricket scores and updates: Hosts get Morgan after review

India vs England, 1st ODI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

India have rested batsman Ajinkya Rahane, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the opening ODI while for the visitors, pacer Liam Plunkett, batsman Sam Billings, Jony Bairstwow and Liam Dawson were rested.

The squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wocketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.

