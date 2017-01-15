LIVE India vs England, 1st ODI cricket scores and updates: Hosts get Morgan after review

India vs England, 1st ODI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.
India have rested batsman Ajinkya Rahane, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the opening ODI while for the visitors, pacer Liam Plunkett, batsman Sam Billings, Jony Bairstwow and Liam Dawson were rested.
The squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wocketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.
With IANS inputs.
Jan, 15 2017 IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and England from Pune. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.
15:31 (IST)
A reverse sweep-scoop by Joe Root gets him a boundary. And in the next over Jos Buttler gets his first boundary to cow corner off Pandya. England have not been fazed by the three wickets that have fallen so far.
15:27 (IST)
Out! Huge appeal for caught behind against Morgan just when you thought the England captain is turning his fortunes around. Not out given on the field. India review the decision. Replays show Morgan got a faint edge. England 157/3 after 27 overs. Jos Buttler the new man in.
15:18 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
After 25 overs,England 150/2 ( Joe Root 34 , Eoin Morgan (C) 25)
The England batsmen have put a strong show so far. Roy flayed the Indian bowlers early on, and looked set for a hundred when he was outwitted by Jadeja, and now Root and Morgan are looking to carry the good work forward. England have 150 at the halfway stage and will aim to score another 150 at least to pose a challenge to the powerful Indian batting line-up.
15:14 (IST)
Four! Morgan moves to 25 with another boundary behind the 'keeper.
15:09 (IST)
Another four! Tickled around the corner by Morgan. Bumrah puts in a desperate dive, but it is not enough.
15:06 (IST)
Four! A thunderous pull by Root off Bumrah for a boundary. He reaches 30 off 43. England 132/2 after 23 overs.
15:03 (IST)
Six! Morgan breaks the shackles and slog-sweeps Ashwin, no less, for the maximum. Thirteen off that over. England 126/2 after 22 overs.
14:57 (IST)
After 20 overs,England 111/2 ( Joe Root 20 , Eoin Morgan (C) 2)
India will look to attack Morgan, who hasn't had the best of times lately. It's upto Root to assume the lead role now.
14:54 (IST)
A huge wicket for India, much against the run of play. It came at the right time for Virat Kohli and Co though. England captain Eoin Morgan is the next man in.
14:49 (IST)
Out! Jadeja foxes danger man Roy and Dhoni does the rest behind the stumps. Roy stumped for a well-made 73. England lose their second wicket on 108 in the 19th over.
14:47 (IST)
Seven runs from Ashwin's over. England 107/1 after 18 overs.
14:46 (IST)
A difficult chance off Root dropped by Umesh Yadav at short third man and England bring up their 100 in the 18th overs. And to add insult to injury, Root cover drives Ashwin for a boundary.
14:42 (IST)
14:37 (IST)
After 15 overs,England 90/1 ( Jason Roy 62 , Joe Root 13)
England going strong at 6 runs per over, but now their real test starts with the spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja operating in tandem.
14:33 (IST)
Five runs off the first Ashwin over. England 87/1 after 14 overs.
14:32 (IST)
Ashwin into the attack now. This will be England's big test. How well they can handle Ashwin will determine their success in this innings.
14:29 (IST)
Four! Outrageous reverse scoop by Root fetches him a boundary. This England team has a really strong batting and they are proving it here. England 82/1 after 13 overs.
14:26 (IST)
Four! Roy cuts a delivery from Bumrah to the point boundary again. He reaches 58. England 77/1 after 12 overs.
14:25 (IST)
An electric atmosphere in Pune!
14:22 (IST)
The first powerplay ends. England 67/1 after 10 overs, with Roy batting on 52 off 37 balls and Joe Root 1 off 5 balls.
14:21 (IST)
Roy brings up his fifty with a boundary. It has been a breezy innings from him, taking him just 36 balls to get to his fifty.
14:17 (IST)
14:15 (IST)
Not of nothing is Roy regarded as one of the top players in the England ODI team...
14:14 (IST)
14:13 (IST)
Superb fielding by Kohli again. He has been manning that mid-off position wonderfully well. This Indian team is a really goos fielding unit.
14:08 (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack now. He is in form and had taken 6 wickets in the Ranji Trophy semi-final he had played recently, carving out a victory for his Gujarat team.
14:02 (IST)
Out! England lose their first wicket. A brilliant thrown from the deep by Jasprit Bumrah takes out Alex Hales. England 39/1 after 6.2 overs. Hales have been ball-watching but what fielding by Bumrah, coming up with a direct hit from so far away.
13:59 (IST)
Four! Superb shot by Roy. This England opener has surprised one and all. Umesh goes for runs this time around.
13:58 (IST)
Four! Pandya sprays one down the leg side and Hales turns it around his waist fore a boundary. Six runs from the over. It's 34/0 after 6 overs. England have started confidently.
13:55 (IST)
England make their way to 28/0 after 5 overs.
13:45 (IST)
Huge appeal by India against Alex Hales for LBW. Out, says the on-field umpire. England review the decision. Replays show the bowl has been missing leg stump. The decision has to be overturned. Hales survives.
13:42 (IST)
Four! Slashed over backward point by Roy for another boundary. Roy has raced to 18 and is looking really good.
13:39 (IST)
Four! First boundary for England. Bit uppish from Jason Roy but placed in the gap. And in the next ball, another boundary. In the same region, but a lot more authoritative. HardikPandya going for same early runs.
13:36 (IST)
Umesh Yadav takes the new ball. England 6/0 after the first over.
13:35 (IST)
13:33 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and England from Pune. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.