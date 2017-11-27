Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Ahead of Narendra Modi's tour of state, BJP announces sixth candidate list

On Monday, the BJP released the sixth and final list for the Gujarat Assembly election that will take place in two phases next month. The list was released just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his jam-packed two-day campaign tour of Gujarat.

The sixth list included candidates for the crucial Gandhinagar North (Ashokbhai Patel) and Gandhinagar South (Shambhu Chelaji Thakor) constituencies. A notable name on the list is the candidate from Siddhpur Jainarayan Vyas.

You can see the full sixth list below:

