Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: PM to commence his two-day visit from Kutch's Ashapura Mata temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies on November 27 and 29 in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on 9 December.

On the morning of 27 November, Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Modi is slated to visit Jan Sabha in Bhuj at 11 am, while he will be in Jasdan city in Rajkot at around 1.20 pm. He will be in Amreli at 3.00 pm and he will finally visit Kamrej in Surat at 5.15 pm.

On 29 November, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat.

"Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," Yadav added.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December, the same day as the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase. These constituencies in the first phase will cover 19 districts and the second phase will cover 14 districts.

On 26 and 27 November, several prominent BJP leaders will address rallies in different parts of the western state where the first phase of polling is scheduled to be held.

The star campaigners include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states — Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje — as well as several Gujarat BJP leaders, said Yadav.

"On 26 and 27 November, our star campaigners will address rallies in all the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase," Bhupender Yadav said.

Modi has visited Gujarat almost 10 times in the months ahead of the polls to attend various government events, including completion of the Narmada Dam, laying the foundation stone of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai bullet train project and inauguration of a ferry service linking south Gujarat and Saurashtra region via sea routes.

With inputs from agencies