Ryan International School murder: Bus conductor seeks bail, wants to go back to his old job; the story so far

Days after being taken into custody in connection with the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur in September, bus conductor Ashok Kumar met his family for the first time after being told that he is no longer the main accused, The Times of Indiareported.

The report quoted his uncle Om Prakash Chopra as saying on his behalf, "When is my bail plea coming up for the hearing?" He told his uncle that confinement is killing him and he just wants to come out of jail.

He also wants to go back to his old job after being released.

Kumar was given relief after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a class XI student in connection with the crime. The student, the agency claimed in front of a juvenile court in Gurugram, admitted his involvement in the crime in front of his father and an independent witness.

However, PTI reported that has little meaning as of now as such statements need to be recorded before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC. The CBI is still investigating the case and the admission of guilt is just the beginning.

However, in a major jolt to the agency, the owner of the shop from where the murder weapon (knife) was thought to have been bought failed to identify the juvenile, DNAreported.

The report further said that the CBI was forced to buy seven similar knives to establish its claims. The agency claims that the juvenile himself disclosed the location of the shop.

'Class XI student suspect from Day 1'

According to reports, the CBI had kept the class XI student on its list of suspects since the beginning. NDTVreported that six days after filing a case, the agency searched the 16-year-old boy's home and seized "some items" that it told a court it needs to retain.

The CCTV footage from outside the washroom where Pradyuman was murdered, according to the report, was examined and the class XI student is the last to leave the toilet.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the student was detained on Tuesday night after "inspection of the crime spot, scrutiny of CCTV footage, call records, statements and questioning of several people" revealed that he had carried a knife inside the school campus on the day of the crime and used it to kill his junior schoolmate.

He said the detained student was weak in studies and "wanted to have the examination and parent-teacher meeting postponed." Pradyuman was his random target.

The classmates of the apprehended student alleged that he often showed "rude behaviour" and was ready to slap others.

They claimed he has a "vulgar character" and showed "rude behaviour" in school. "He is heavier than normal boys of his age and always ready to slap others over trivial issues," a student of his class alleged but did not want to be named. Another classmate claimed, "He was not so good in education and sports."

Conductor to sue Haryana Police

After being told that the focus of the investigation has shifted to another boy, the bus conductor said that he will file a case against the Haryana Police and the school management for torturing and defaming him, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

His counsel told the newspaper that his client was made a scapegoat to protect the real culprit.

He asked for bail on Friday and a court will take up his request next Friday.

Not just Ashok but the driver of the bus also told The Times of India that the last two months have been hell for him.

"What have I done? For the last two months, either Haryana Police or CBI has been questioning me. The media is after me. When I went to school after the incident, I was not allowed to drive the bus. Till the probe is over, I can't leave this place," Saurav Raghav was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Two students involved?

The CBI is also probing the involvement of a second student of Ryan International School in the case, ANI cited sources as saying.

The second student had allegedly accompanied the juvenile and informed a gardener and a teacher of Pradyuman's murder, Times Nowreported. The agency has recorded the statement of the second boy.

Botched-up police investigation?

The CBI concluded that the Gurugram Police not only framed the bus conductor but also planted the murder weapon on him and declared the case closed.

Given that the CBI came to its conclusion based on the same CCTV footage also available to the police, it makes things intriguing. "We have come to the conclusion on the basis of CCTV footage, forensic evidence and scientific evidence. The student has been apprehended. He remains our prime suspect," the CBI spokesperson said.

The police had managed to get a confession from the conductor and considered the case closed. Kumar's family, however, claimed that he was being "framed" in the murder. Pradyuman's family also accused the school of a cover-u and had alleged the police had done a shoddy job.

