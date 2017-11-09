Ryan International School murder case: Apprehended juvenile admits 'involvement' in Pradyuman Thakur's murder

The mystery surrounding the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, the Ryan International School student who was found dead in the school toilet on 7 September, could be reaching its conclusion, after the Class XI student apprehended by the CBI admitted his involvement in the case.

Firstpost accessed the application filed by the CBI before the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board, in which it asked for custody of the accused for six days. It has also asked for the appointment of one member of the juvenile board with the accused.

The CBI has asked for the 16-year-old boy's custody in order to find out if any other people were involved in the crime, and to also unearth the sequence of events leading to Pradyuman Thakur's death, and to "unearth the conspiracy, if any".

The CBI has asserted that after inspecting the crime scene, the CCTV footage, movement of students near the crime scene and questioning people in the school, it has identified and apprehended the accused. The accused, in the presence of his father, independent witnesses, and the welfare officer of the CBI, has admitted his involvement in Pradyuman's murder, the agency said.

Earlier on Thursday, police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar defended the Gurugram Police during a press conference in which he faced tough and often angry questions from reporters. "We followed whatever evidence came before us," Khirwar told reporters.

He refused to discuss specific evidence on the basis of which the police had earlier arrested school bus conductor Ashok Kumar. "We carried out various investigative steps. I will not be discussing the evidence against somebody. I am sure the CBI will follow up on that," he said.

The CBI's findings in the case came as an embarrassment to the state police as the CBI said that a Class XI student who allegedly wanted a parent-teacher meeting and examinations to be postponed had been apprehended in connection with the killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman in Gurugram's Ryan International School.

