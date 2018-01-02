A day after Dalit and Maratha groups clashed in Pune on the 200th anniversary celebrations of the historic Koregaon Bhima battle, Dalit protesters staged a protest in parts of suburban Mumbai, a report in Mumbai Mirror said.
The Indian Expressreported that Dalit groups, seeking action against those involved in Monday's clashes which killed one and injured several others, called a rasta roko aandolan which affected many parts of Mumbai including Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kurla.
India Today reported that incidents of stone pelting occurred in Ghatkopar.
According to a report in DNA, tension gripped the Mumbai suburb of Chembur and an eyewitness told the newspaper that when he visited a bank at noon, a group of boys approached the bank and demanded shutters be downed. "The shutters were downed at Chembur station as well," he added.
Eyewitnesses told the newspaper the commotion began at Chembur naka. The police quickly reached the spot and brought the situation under control, DNA reported.
"There are groups of 100 people at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla attempting a rasta roko. We have managed to avoid it so far," additional commissioner of police (East Region) Lakhmi Gautam told The Indian Express.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes that took place on Monday, India Today reported.
Monday's violence reportedly occurred after a group carrying saffron flags began pelting stones days after the tombstone of local Dalit hero Govind Gaikwad was vandalised, leading to clashes with groups bearing blue flags.
Section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the Criminal Procedure Code was implemented across Pune district by the collector, Mumbai Mirror reported.
Mumbai Police tweeted:
Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media.
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018
What is the Battle of Koregaon?
Monday marked the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, where the Marathas led by Peshwa Bajirao II clashed with the British East India company.
The battle, which took place in Koregaon, a small village 25 kilometres from Pune, pitted 800 British soldiers against 30,000 Marathas on 1 January, 1818. However, fearing that the British may send reinforcements in the form of a larger battalion, the Marathas withdrew after a 12-hour standoff. In all, about 1,000 people died in the battle.
However, the reason this particular skirmish between the British and the Marathas is remembered even today is because the local Mahar community fought alongside the British against the Marathas. Even today, as mentioned in a report in Scroll, many Dalit communities see the battle as being the first step in their struggle against caste-based oppression.
Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 04:39 pm | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 04:57 pm
All MSRTC govt buses from Pune to Mumbai cancelled
A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) official at Breman Chowk bus stop in Pune has confirmed that all MSRTC buses from Pune to Mumbai have been cancelled for the day.
"Those who had reserved tickets will be refunded soon," he has said.
Buses to Dadar, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kohlapur from Pune have stood cancelled since around 1 pm.
Mob gathered at Osmanapura area in Aurangabad
Picture courtesy: Aarteeshymal Joshi/ 101Reporters
Tight security in Chembur in view of violence
Shops made to shut in Ghatkopar
Apart from the medical shops, every other shop has been made to shut in Amrut Nagar area of Ghatkopar West. SM Shetty school in Hiranandani, Powai, has informed the parents to pick up their kids from the school.
List of buses damaged due to stone-pelting in Mumbai
Section 144 imposed in parts of Pune and Aurangabad, reports CNN-News18
Majeed Memon slams BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra
NCP leader Majeed Memon hit out at Maharashtra government over the violence in parts of Mumbai and Pune. Speaking to CNN-News18, He said: "The present govt is literally no government, There is no coordination between Shiv Sena and BJP. Judicial enquiry (ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) is only for self-satisfaction. You have to come down on the streets and see that the violence is stopped forthwith."
Visual of traffic at Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur
(Image courtesy: Twitter/@daredevilakshay)
Would Dalit leader's call for bandh make an impact?
Following the incident at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, national leader of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh Prakash Ambedkar has called for a Maharashtra shutdown on Thursday. However, it is to be seen if the call would have any real impact on the ground as the political entity doesn't command enough hold in state politics.
Harbour line trains not running between Kurla and Mankhurd
Protesters led by Republican Party of India (A) stage dharna
Image courtesy: Geeta Desai/101reporters
Bus services from Pune to Mumbai affected
State government buses aren't plying on schedule from Pune to Mumbai. Speculation is that disturbances on the expressway near Mumbai is the reason. Pune-Mumbai Shivneri buses are running behind schedule by over an hour currently.
Watch: Protests in Chembur and Govandi
Prohibitory orders after violence hits Mumbai
Massive protests at Chembur skywalk, reports Times now
Section 144 imposed in various parts of Mumbai
Traffic affected by violence in Chembur
Dalit protestors block highway in Sion, reports India Today
Several schools, colleges in Mumbai shut in view of violence, reports India Today
Fadnavis order CID probe, Ramdas Athawale says he has appealed to protestors for calm
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has told reporters that he will order a CID probe. Meanwhile, Union minister Ramdas Athawale has told Times Now that he has appealed to Dalits and his supporters to maintain calm.
Mumbai Police says traffic moving on Eastern Express Highway
Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 10 lakh as compensation for victim's kin
Bus services to Ahmednagar, Aurangabad suspended
Train services hit on Harbour line
Visuals from unrest in Chembur
Violence hits Bhima Koregaon event marking 200th anniversary of Mahars' victory over Peshwas
The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence, with at least one person getting killed.
Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchable — were part of the East India Company's forces.
However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to celebration of the `British' victory.
Read more
Ramdas Athawale demands action against culprits
Devendra Fadnavis appeals for calm, says attack could be well-planned conspiracy
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made an appeal for calm in the state and said that it was the police that bought the situation under control.
"Some vehicles were burnt but police controlled the situation. All the people present at the event were escorted by the police and safely taken to their respective homes. One person was killed and we have launched a probe. If policemen weren't there in sufficient numbers, the situation could be much worse," he said.
Devendra Fadnavis acts on alleged attacks at Bhima Koregaon event near Pune