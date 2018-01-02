A day after Dalit and Maratha groups clashed in Pune on the 200th anniversary celebrations of the historic Koregaon Bhima battle, Dalit protesters staged a protest in parts of suburban Mumbai, a report in Mumbai Mirror said.

The Indian Expressreported that Dalit groups, seeking action against those involved in Monday's clashes which killed one and injured several others, called a rasta roko aandolan which affected many parts of Mumbai including Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kurla.

India Today reported that incidents of stone pelting occurred in Ghatkopar.

According to a report in DNA, tension gripped the Mumbai suburb of Chembur and an eyewitness told the newspaper that when he visited a bank at noon, a group of boys approached the bank and demanded shutters be downed. "The shutters were downed at Chembur station as well," he added.

Eyewitnesses told the newspaper the commotion began at Chembur naka. The police quickly reached the spot and brought the situation under control, DNA reported.

"There are groups of 100 people at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla attempting a rasta roko. We have managed to avoid it so far," additional commissioner of police (East Region) Lakhmi Gautam told The Indian Express.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes that took place on Monday, India Today reported.

Monday's violence reportedly occurred after a group carrying saffron flags began pelting stones days after the tombstone of local Dalit hero Govind Gaikwad was vandalised, leading to clashes with groups bearing blue flags.

Section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the Criminal Procedure Code was implemented across Pune district by the collector, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Mumbai Police tweeted:

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

What is the Battle of Koregaon?

Monday marked the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, where the Marathas led by Peshwa Bajirao II clashed with the British East India company.

The battle, which took place in Koregaon, a small village 25 kilometres from Pune, pitted 800 British soldiers against 30,000 Marathas on 1 January, 1818. However, fearing that the British may send reinforcements in the form of a larger battalion, the Marathas withdrew after a 12-hour standoff. In all, about 1,000 people died in the battle.

However, the reason this particular skirmish between the British and the Marathas is remembered even today is because the local Mahar community fought alongside the British against the Marathas. Even today, as mentioned in a report in Scroll, many Dalit communities see the battle as being the first step in their struggle against caste-based oppression.