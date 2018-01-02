1/8 An event led by Dalits to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, turned violent in several cities across Maharashtra on Tuesday. Geeta Desai/101reporters An event led by Dalits to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district,

2/8 In Mumbai, protests and road blockades brought the city to a halt. Shops and business establishments were shut after the protest turned violent in several parts of Mumbai including Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi. Geeta Desai/101reporters

3/8 Hundreds of people stalled train operations at Chembur, forcing railways to shut operations in Harbour line. They also blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion Panvel highway. Geeta Desai/101reporters

4/8 As a precautionary measure, several schools and colleges in Mumbai were closed. Authorities have imposed Section 144 in several parts of the city. Geeta Desai/101reporters

5/8 Protests also rocked Aurangabad on Tuesday, forcing police to impose Section 144 in several parts the city. Aarteeshymal Joshi/ 101Reporters

6/8 On Monday, a person had died as a group, opposed to the celebrations due to the "British victory" in the battle, clashed with Dalits rallying their way to the battle memorial in Koregoan. Aarteeshymal Joshi/ 101Reporters

7/8 Various Dalit groups have called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday, even as Fadnavis has appealed for calm and peace, saying Maharashtra is a progressive state which does not believe in casteist violence. Aarteeshymal Joshi/ 101Reporters