Gurugram woman gangraped in moving car, thrown out of vehicle in Greater Noida

Three men abducted a 35-year-old woman from near her house in Sohna area of Gurugram district at around 8.30 pm on Monday. The men then drove around in a Maruti Suzuki Swift and repeatedly raped the woman, as reported by India Today.

The woman was then thrown out of the car in Greater Noida, as per an ANI update:

Greater Noida: Visuals from the spot- Woman from Haryana's Sohna allegedly gangraped in a moving car, thrown out in Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/mmqXlKJWQW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2017

Hindustan Times reported that the woman was thrown out of the car at around 4 am on Tuesday. She was found on the road near Kasna police station, according to Outlook.

A senior Greater Noida police officer told PTI: "Some beer bottles were also found from the spot which indicates that the accused persons were inebriated at the time".

As per The Times of India, a passer-by informed the police about the incident. A police official told The Times of India: "We reached the spot and found the woman lying unattended. She has been admitted to Yatharth Hospital."

The Haryana police has launched an investigation into the incident, but an FIR has not been lodged yet, as reported by ANI. No arrests have been made as yet, as per PTI.

The police took the woman for a medical examination. "We are in the process of recording her statements," the officer said.

The woman, who belonged to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, said she had been walking near her residence in Sohna on Monday night when she was pulled into a car by the men. She said they started molesting her and took turns to rape her in the moving car, according to PTI.

The assault lasted for eight hours, according to Hindustan Times.

Although India has more stringent laws against sexual offenders after Jyoti Singh was gangraped by four men in Delhi in December 2012, violence against women continues unabated, Hindustan Times reported.

On 29 May, Gurugram witnessed another atrocity when a woman was gangraped and her child murdered.

The incident had occurred when the young woman left her accommodation in Bas Khusla village at Manesar after having a tiff with her husband and neighbour.

She took her nine-month-old daughter along as she went to her parental house at Khandsa village.

Initially, the woman was given a lift in a truck but the driver molested her. He then dropped her off on the busy National Highway 8 after she put up strong resistance.

As she waited there, the three accused, who were in an inebriated condition, offered her a lift in a tempo. The vehicle was being driven by a man named Jaikesh.

After the woman sat inside their mini tempo, Jaikesh and the others started molesting her.

"When my child started crying, they tried to smother my baby. And then they threw her on the footpath. I requested them to stop, saying my child is crying. After that, they raped me on the road," the woman said.

