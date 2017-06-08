Manesar gangrape and murder: Gurugram Police arrests third accused, admits lapses in probe

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested the third accused in the gangrape case of a woman and killing of her infant daughter in Gurugram.

Jaikesh was arrested from his hideout in Gurugram, a day after the SIT of the Gurugram Police arrested the other two accused from the city.

"The teams of SIT arrested Jaikesh from his hideout on the instance of his associates, Yogendra and Amit, from Gurgaon. A massive manhunt was launched last night," ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of the Gurugram Police, told PTI.

The police on Wednesday nabbed Yogendra from his hideout in Gurugram, while Amit was arrested a few hours later, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

The three had recently come to Gurugram from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh for work. They were drivers and stayed in rented accommodations in Bas Khusla village, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

The shocking incident had occurred on 29 May when the young woman, after a fight with her husband and neighbour, left her rented accommodation in Bas Khusla village at Manesar. She took her nine-month-old daughter along as she started for her parental house at Khandsa village.

The woman was first given a lift in a truck but the driver also initially molested her. He dropped her off on the busy NH-8 after she put up strong resistance.

As she waited there, the three accused, who were in an inebriated condition, offered her a lift in a tempo. The vehicle was being driven by Jaikesh.

After the woman sat inside in their Magic Tempo, a four-wheeled mini auto, the accused started molesting her.

"When my child started crying, they tried to smother my baby. And then they threw her on the footpath. I requested them to stop, saying my child is crying. After that, they raped me on the road," the victim said.

"When I pleaded and requested to take back my daughter, they stopped the vehicle and took the child back but did not hand her over to me," she said.

They left her after four hours.

The post-mortem said the death of the baby was caused by smothering and external injury, he said.

Admitting lapses on the part of the police in acting promptly on the victim's complaint, Khirwar had said that one woman sub-inspector was suspended.