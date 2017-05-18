Full text of the interim order on Kulbhushan Jadhav given by ICJ at The Hague

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) pronounced its provisional measures on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday, 10 days after India approached it demanding suspension of the death sentence given to its former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.

In a major boost to India, which has moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, approached ICJ on 8 May accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention. Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.

The decision of the 11-judge bench was unanimous, ICJ president Ronny Abraham said while reading out the verdict. The unanimous verdict, said Abraham, shall be binding on Pakistan and if the country is found guilty of violating it, it shall draw international censure.

Find the full communique by the International Court of Justice below.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ update by Firstpost on Scribd