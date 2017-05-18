You are here:
Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ LIVE: Court tells Pakistan to put execution on hold, allow consular access

IndiaFP StaffMay, 18 2017 16:33:03 IST

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Key dates in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

    • 10 April 2017: Kulbhushan Jadhav was served the death sentence by Pakistani military court
    • 18 May 2017: ICJ tells Pakistan to put his execution on hold pending its final order.
    • 19 May 2017: Jadhav has the right to appeal within 40 days to an appellate court by 19 May. Which means the ICJ interim order came right on time for Jadhav in case he did not or could not file his first appeal to the appellate court. ICJ says that it has no knowledge whether Jadhav has filed his appeal.
    • 18 July 2017: Assuming the appellate court in Pakistan denies the appeal on 19 May, he may lodge a mercy petition to the (army chief of Pakistan) within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.
    • 16 October 2017: Assuming mercy petition is denied on 19 July, Jadhav may lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of (the army chief) on the mercy petition

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Though binding, there were instances when ICJ interim orders failed to save an accused

    Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Yadav is still not safe from the gallows as there are instances where an interim order by the International Court of justice has failed to save an accused from being executed. Two such examples are:

    In the Breard case, the court called on the US to "take all measures at its disposal" to prevent the execution of Breard, pending a final decision of the court in the proceedings instituted by Paraguay. The court also requested the US to inform it of all the measures taken in implementation of its order. However, Breard was executed on schedule on 14 April. Paraguay later withdrew the case.

    In the LaGrand case, the court called on the US to "take all measures at its disposal" to ensure that Walter LaGrand (on death row at the time) was not executed pending a final decision of the court in the proceedings instituted by Germany and inform it of all the measures taken in implementation of the order. Nevertheless, Walter was executed shortly after the Court had issued the provisional measures order.

    Read more about here.

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Here's why it will be difficult for Pakistan to flout ICJ and execute Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Apart from the fact that the ICJ on Thursday made it binding on Pakistan to abide by the interim order and stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav till the final verdict is delivered on this case — which may extend well beyond the August 2017 deadline proposed by Pakistan, there are other pressing reasons why Pakistan will find it very difficult now to disregard all orders and send Jadhav to the gallows.

    Through the ICJ appeal and verdict in its favour, India has managed to bring an international spotlight on the Jadhav case which will prevent Pakistan from carrying out any execution in darkness or under the cloak of silence. 

    The sequence of events, following India's application seeking provisional measures to stop the Indian national from being sent to the gallows before a full hearing at the ICJ, will force the hand of Pakistan in following international laws and guidelines which it may otherwise have flouted with impunity. It may still do so but any brazening out on the ICJ interim order would carry a steep diplomatic price.

  • 16:26 (IST)

    ICJ interim order is a victory for crores of Indians: Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur

  • 16:25 (IST)

    The ICJ order is a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav: Sushma Swaraj | ANI

  • 16:23 (IST)

    ICJ overturns Pakistan's request, hands interim order in India's favour

    The ICJ court on Thursday threw out Pakistan's arguments and accepted India's argument thus established the primacy of 1963 Vienna Convention over the 2008 Bilateral Agreement between India and Paksitan.

    The order has put Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution on hold till the international court completes its full hearing and gives a final judgment on the case. While accepting India's request for "provisional measures", the court ordered Pakistan to ensure that:

    1. Jadhav is not executed after 150 days (which is August 2017) until at least the ICJ delivers its final judgment. 
    2. Pakistan must inform the court of all steps taken in this regard
    3. Until ICJ has arrived at a final verdict, Pakistan must keep the court seized of all measures.

    The unanimous verdict, said ICJ president Ronny Abraham, shall be binding on Pakistan and if the country is found guilty of violating it, it shall draw international censure.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Entire world has reacted in one voice: AG Mukul Rohatgi | CNN-News18

  • 16:17 (IST)

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Pakistan is completely blown by this decision: AG Mukul Rohatgi​ | ANI

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Indian stand is victorious, congratulate all concerned persons: AG Mukul Rohatgi

    "It's a convincing win for India. The order needs to be studied, we need to see Pakistan's reaction. I hope consular access should be given. Because that was one of the main points. I hope Pakistan sees sense, behave like a responsible nation. Not just consular access even the family should be given access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told CNN-News18.

    "The stand of the Indian government has been vindicated, although it's provisional," he added.

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Huge victory or India

    ICJ rules that there is urgency in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, rejects Pakistan's argument that there is no urgency.

    Judge Ronny Abraham asks Pakistan not to execute Jadhav, asks it to keep the court informed of all measures taken and orders Pakistan to keep the court seized of all steps. This was a unanimous verdict.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Pakistan is required to tell the court what steps it has taken in compliance

    It is important to note that the ICJ has not examined India's claim on merits or it's claim on final relief.

    The Court has said that there is a case under the Vienna Convention and since Pakistan cannot guarantee that he won't be executed till the proceedings are over, it is important to ask Pakistan to not execute Jadhav.

    Pakistan is required to tell the court what steps it has taken in compliance. It is also important to note here that our High Commissioner in Islamabad still doesn't have access to Jhadav, as we haven't asked the Court for that in our Request For Provisional Measures.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    What Judge Abraham has said so far

    - ICJ accepts india's demand for consular access for Jadhav
    - It appears that the rights invoked by India in the present case are plausible, says Judge Abraham
    - All parties under Vienna Convention have rights to provide consular assistance to their nationals, says ICJ
    - ICJ rules it has prima facie jurisdiction to take up the case of Jadhav 

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Setback for Pakistan

    ICJ rejects Pakistan's argument that it has no jurisdiction to rule in Jadhav case. Reserves the right to adjudicate on interpretation of  Article 36 of Vienna Convention under Article 1 of ICJ statute. This means that court judgement is favourable to India.

  • 15:49 (IST)

    "Vienna convention does not exclude those found guilty under terror and espionage... Court considers that it has prima facie jurisdiction under Article 36 to entertain dispute of the parties," says ICJ president Ronny Abraham.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    "It appears that under Pakistan law Kulbhushan Jadhav would have 40 days to appeal but it is not known whether he has done so. India said Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother has filed an appeal and petition to Pakistan government both handed over to Indian High Commission:" ICJ president Ronny Abraham

  • 15:43 (IST)

    ICJ has jurisdiction because of Vienna Convention: Ronny Abraham

    Judge Ronny Abraham is reading out the verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The 11-judge bench will pronounce the verdict shortly. Court has jurisdiction in the case because of Vienna Convention, Abraham noted. The judge dismisses Pakistan reservations on this issue.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Friends confident of positive verdict from ICJ

    Kulbhushan Jadhav's childhood friend Arvind Singh said he was hopeful that the ICJ would give a verdict in India's favour. 


    "We all are praying that he is delivered justice. Almost everybody here is praying for him. We have been campaigning on various fronts for his safe return. We are very hopeful that the verdict is going to be in our favour. The way Salve ji has put his point, we are very hopeful," he told ANI.

  • 15:36 (IST)

    'ICJ has no jurisdiction over Jadhav's case'

    International Court of Justice has no jurisdiction to hear case of Indian RAW agent as it pertains to the security of Pakistan, says Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Watch: ICJ president Ronny Abraham begins reading judgment

    President of the Court Ronny Abraham starts recapping the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    How will ICJ word the provisional measures?

    In the past, cases for a breach of Article 36 have all been brought against the United States and the US has generally refused to act on provisional measures ordered by the Court. Though the ICJ does often grant provisional measures, it will be interesting to see how these provisional measures are worded and on what basis they are granted.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Watch: Countdown for Jadhav verdict begins

  • 15:05 (IST)

    ICJ's decision may take note of illusionary nature of Pakistan's 150-day relief claim

    When President of the Court Ronny Abraham sits down to read the ICJ's decision at the Hague-based Peace Palace on Thursday, he will essentially rule on whether prima facie India has a case at all before the court. In ICJ's words, according to the media statement uploaded on its website it is going to pronounce its "Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case".

    It is to be noted that at no stage of the hearing did Pakistan give any assurance that the 150-day deadline is sacrosanct. This is expected to strengthen India's case and the court's limited verdict today. Read the full report here

  • 14:39 (IST)

    A fundamental reason why India will lose this case

    Monday's hearing before the International Court of Justice at the Hague may appear to be a victory for India in terms of political points scored back home, but there were some key legal issues that Pakistan did point out that require our consideration.

    The legal issues stem from the fact that there was a 2008 bilateral agreement on consular access. An agreement that India sought not to rely on at the Hague on Monday and merely restricted itself to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. In doing so, India made the point that the agreement had not been registered with the United Nations and therefore, India would have to restrict the argument to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations alone.

    By refusing to acknowledge the 2008 Agreement, India could have well just terminated that agreement. The agreement is critical for the fate of many Indian fishermen who end up straying into Pakistani waters year after year as it called for the exchange of prisoner lists and consular access. Read the full report here

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Even favourable ruling by ICJ today may not save Kulbhushan Jadhav: SC lawyers

    Even if the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are in India's favour on Thursday, Pakistan could still go ahead with the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, wrote Supreme Court lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Pranjal Kishore in this Business Standard article. 

    Hegde and Kishore argued that the ICJ proceedings are a legal forum for declarations of legitimacy, adding that international law is still largely "a law without sanctions". In fact, according to them, an order on provisional measures will only be the beginning of a longer journey which will entail long drawn proceedings on the merits of the case.

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Quick verdict hints that India's chances at the ICJ are positive: But will Pakistan comply?

    India's argument, put forward by senior counsel Harish Salve last Monday, was that the State of Pakistan appears to be in collusion and there can be no real relief possible for Jadhav. In fact, India fears that the execution might take place before the trial is over.

    Going by the way the ICJ has, within 48 hours of the oral hearing, decided to pronounce its verdict, it is very likely that the court will accede to India's request for "provisional measures". This should, in the near term, appear as relief to India because Pakistan will find it difficult to send Jadhav to the gallows before a full trial at the ICJ is conducted.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Jadhav's arrest and conviction created diplomatic maelstorm

    Asserting that Jadhav's execution was not imminent, Pakistan said he had 150 days to plead clemency. However, the ICJ denied permission to Pakistan to play the purported "confessional" video of Jadhav at the public hearing.

    Jadhav's arrest and conviction created a diplomatic maelstrom between the two countries, with India requesting consular access to the imprisoned man 16 times, only to be repeatedly turned down by Pakistan.

    Jadhav was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistani military court last month, a year after he was arrested on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India stated that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    How ICJ has ruled on death penalty cases in the past

    In terms of precedents in the history of the ICJ, there are three previous death penalty/Vienna Convention-related cases wherein the timelines and results are instructive. It remains to be seen whether there will be any major deviation from these decisions. Click here for the detailed report on the previous cases. 

  • 13:12 (IST)

    All you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav

  • 13:09 (IST)

    RECAP: Jadhav wasn't given legal counsel in Pakistan: India

    India further charged that Jadhav had no access to legal counsel in Pakistan, had been denied consular access and that his confession admitting his crimes had been extracted forcefully when he was in military custody.

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Pakistan rebuts India's claims

    Pakistan had rebutted India's allegation that Islamabad violated Vienna Convention by saying that India had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the UN's highest court because the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    All you need to know about President of the Court Ronny Abraham

    President of the Court Ronny Abraham, will read out the decision at midday local time (3.30 pm IST). The case — a rare foray for the two nations into the international courts after 18 years — has highlighted the recent sharp uptick in tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

    "A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court's decision," the international court said in a release on Wednesday.

    As the world court prepares to read out the judgment in this highly-awaited case, here's what we know about the president of ICJ — Ronny Abraham.

    Abraham became the member of ICJ on 15 February 2005. He was elected as the president of the UN court on 6 February 2015. Before the ICJ appointment, from 1998 to 2005, as head of the Legal Affairs Directorate at the French ministry of foreign affairs, he was in charge of advising the government on legal matters in the fields of general international public law, European Union law, international human rights law, the law of the sea and the Antarctic.

    Read the full report here

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Six opinions you must to read before judgment is pronounced

    In a statement, the ICJ announced that it will "deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India versus Pakistan), on Thursday" at noon (3.30 pm IST) in a public sitting.

    Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, will read the decision, it said. The decision comes after India sought the court's intervention on Monday for an immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.

    The following is a list of articles and opinions, previously published on Firstpost, on the Jadhav trial:

  • 12:59 (IST)

    RECAP: India demanded immediate annulment of death sentence

    In India's submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

    India enumerated four provisional measures in its appeal to the ICJ: declare the death sentence awarded to Jadhav illegal; being violative of international law and treaty rights; restrain Pakistan from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner; and if Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, direct it to release the convicted Indian national forthwith.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    India argued that Pakistan violated Vienna Convention

    India had approached the ICJ on 8 May, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav, which was in "egregious violations" of the Vienna Convention.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Harish Salve argued case on 15 May

    India is represented by its agent Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry. The case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. The Indian team is expected to be present at the time of the verdict.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    ICJ to pronounce verdict today at 3.30 pm IST

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    For India, no answers here

    Now they now want to know why India could not or did not prove he was an Indian national. Now it is our fault that we did not deny his nationality. This arrow completely missed the mark.

    Finally, Pakistan fell back on some convoluted rendition of Jadhav being kidnapped as far-fetched. No answers here to be found here. Only a torrent of words. 

  • 19:47 (IST)

    The Pakistani defence in a nutshell

    The Pakistan defence was that the ICJ has no power to adjudicate a criminal offence and there should be no provisional measures if there no relief is possible. Reading between the lines, Pakistan indicated its intent to go ahead with the execution and practically said it would not accept a stay order. 

     
    The rest of its argument does not conceal the Pakistani stance: It will not listen if the ICJ calls for a stay. Pakistan then used Article 5 to defend its refusal to grant consular access. The military court decided it wasn't called for, so consular access wasn't granted. 
     
     

  • 19:31 (IST)

    Bilateral agreement is central to consular access, not Vienna Convention, argues Pakistan as hearing ends.
     

    Not surprisingly, Pakistan's argument rests on the merit of the case rather than the technicality that India has raised while seeking relief for Kulbhushan Jadhav. Counsel Khawar Jadhav said India's key charge, that Pakistan violated the provisions of 1963 Vienna Convention, does not hold water because consular access between India and Pakistan shall be solely decided on the basis of the 2008 bilateral agreement.

    Qureshi appeared to admonish India by saying that the applicant's petition should be dismissed because it wasted the court's valuable time on an issue which is not urgent and claimed that Jadhav faces "no real harm". Pakistan's rebuttal has largely been on expected lines.

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi wraps up his arguments

    Court will render its order as soon as possible, says judge. Date on which order will be delivered will be duly communicated to the parties, he adds.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Responding to India's contention that Jadhav's trial was in gross violation of Vienna Convention, Pakistan says that provisions not intended to apply to a 'spy' involved in terror activities. 

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

     
    There has been deafening silence and no response from India on Pakistan's accusations on Jadhav, says Qureshi.

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

    Wholly inappropriate to invoke jurisdiction of this court, says Qureshi.

  • 19:19 (IST)

    Why would India wait to approach ICJ?

    Pakistan claims India invoked the ICJ in haste. It is our man facing the gallows, why would India wait?

    Smooth talk, shallow substance and finally running away to Paraguay and other cases shows there was no fresh or tangible evidence against Jadhav and this will largely delay the proceedings.

    Pakistan arrogantly told the ICJ they had bigger fish to fry and would not waste time on political grandstanding. Surely, many of the statements had seeds of contempt of the court.

    None of India's concerns were addressed.

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

    Pakistan stresses India's application should be canceled on three grounds. "There is no urgency. The relief sought by India is manifestly unavailable, and the jurisdiction is limited."

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Pakistan issues veiled threat to ICJ that it has no powers to give India relief

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi, while putting forth his argument at the Peace Palace in The Hague, labeled India's petition as "time-wasting tactics" and "political grandstanding" and called upon the International Court of Justice to dismiss the petition.


    Interestingly, having made his point, Qureshi leapt to suggesting it is outside the court's jurisdiction to provide relief to India because it has no power to annul Pakistan military court's verdict. It is telling that the Pakistani counsel seemed to be relying more on veiled threats rather than countering India's charge that Pakistan is in flagrant violation of 1963 Vienna Convention.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Pakistan uses the cloak of hurt sentiment as a defence
     
     
    The opening statement had no depth and was a shrill diatribe against India. It only wished to underscore the innocence of the Pakistani government. The cloak of injury and hurt sentiment will not wash as a defence. Pakistani counsel also continued his tone of aggrieved innocence and asked the court to dismiss India's plea. 
     
     
    His rhetoric attempted to confuse the fact that Jadhav was railroaded. However, he refused to go anywhere near the violation of human rights or the absence of hard evidence against the prisoner and also failed to deny that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran. 

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel addresses ICJ


     

    QC Khawar Qureshi, speaking for Pakistan, says there is no urgency and that India's plea must be dismissed.  He claims that India was given detailed copy of FIR and that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after crossing in from Iran.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    QC Khawar Qureshi argues Pakistan's case
     
     
    "India claims Jadhav's trial was rushed and that he could be executed summarily. None of that is true," Qureshi says.
     
     
     

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday afternoon, 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on 8 May accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution.

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. PTI

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. PTI

During its submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fear that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

On its part, Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.

Here's the full text of what transpired at the hearing, and the arguments put forth by the two countries:

India's session:

Verbatim record of India's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

Pakistan's session:

Verbatim record of Pakistan's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: May 18, 2017 04:33 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 04:33 pm

