Delhi air pollution: NGT raps Delhi Transport Corporation for not maintaining its buses properly

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flayed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Saturday for not maintaining its buses properly and running them without passengers for a major part of the day.

"Your buses create so much noise on the road. They are a great nuisance. Most of parts of your buses are either hanging in air or broken. Why don't you take proper steps for their maintenance. Either your buses run empty or they are over- loaded," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar observed.

The tribunal rapped the DTC chairman-cum-managing director for not taking note of an NGT order on maintenance of buses and carrying out a rationalisation study so that the vehicles can be used more effectively.

"Have you read our judgement? You have served 33 years in your department and we are shocked you have not got the time to go through our orders. How surprising," the bench said.

The green panel had earlier favoured small-size buses during lean traffic period and said, "You should change your buses when traffic is lean and ply buses which are smaller in size. We are not asking you to stop the bus service rather you should change the size of bus."

The tribunal's observation came while examining the Delhi government's decision to roll out odd-even car rationing scheme in the capital from the next week. The government later called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday.

The NGT passed a slew of directions and said that all corporations and authorities of the Delhi government should ensure that was no structural construction activity in the capital till 14 November.

"Corporations and Delhi Development Authority shall post special forces at land filling sites to ensure that there is no fire at those sites and if any such incident comes to the notice, the official concerned would be personally liable to pay the environmental compensation," the bench said.

The tribunal said that Delhi government and the public authorities have failed to implement the judgement and directions of the NGT and proper steps should be taken in a holistic manner to protect the environment.

"We direct that in consultation with the meteorological department, the Delhi Chief Secretary would hold a meeting as and when the situation of air quality index is severe before it becomes hazardous," it said.

Follow Live updates here