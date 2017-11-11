You are here:
Delhi air pollution updates: AAP says odd-even called off as women's safety cannot be compromised

IndiaFP StaffNov, 11 2017 21:38:50 IST
  • 21:34 (IST)

    Citizens at risk as Delhi's green cover shrinks rapidly

    For sheer hypocrisy, it's difficult to beat our politicians. Consider this: As of today, Delhi is very nearly the deadliest city on earth. The only other city rivaling us is a city in Mexico, which with an index of 825 particulate matter at the same level as Patna which is at 824.

    The real-time pollution levels in major cities of the country prove that living in much of India can actually be hazardous to your health. Satellite imagery shows conclusively that almost all of western India is blanketed by "atmospheric brown cloud" which are layers of pollution containing soot, dust or other particles. In other words, when vacationing in Nainital/Mussoorie/wherever the Himalayas are, you are actually breathing in great lungfuls of poisoned air.

    This is the result of "development with Indian characteristics".

    Read more

  • 21:26 (IST)

    BJP questions AAP's intentions with odd-even

  • 21:22 (IST)

    Drop in air quality

    The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 hovered around 490 and 290 micrograms per cubic metre during the morning hours of Saturday, marginally below the emergency limit of 500 and 300. But by 6 pm the readings had changed to 522 and 332. In fact, the gains made started diminishing from around 2 pm itself.


    SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said the drop in both the minimum and maximum temperatures led to the coming down of the boundary layer from around 1600 metres from the surface at 11 am to 50 metres at 5 pm.

    "Otherwise our monitors recorded steady improvement over the last one day. The air had turned very poor from severe. In fact, the measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan yielded good results. Pollution levels came down by 15-20 per cent due to these measures alone," he said.

    Read more

  • 20:30 (IST)

    Delhi's dwindling air quality 

    The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management run by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) captured the sudden change in circumstances.

    Based on pollution levels till 5 pm, the CPCB's air quality index for Saturday had a score of 403, against Friday's 468.

    Read more

  • 19:42 (IST)

     
    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flayed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Saturday for not maintaining its buses properly and running them without passengers for a major part of the day.
     
     
    "Your buses create so much noise on the road. They are a great nuisance. Most of parts of your buses are either hanging in air or broken. Why don't you take proper steps for their maintenance. Either your buses run empty or they are over-loaded," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar observed.
     
     
    The tribunal rapped the DTC chairman-cum-managing director for not taking note of an NGT order on maintenance of buses and carrying out a rationalisation study so that the vehicles can be used more effectively.
     
     

  • 19:30 (IST)

    Pollution in Delhi back to 'emergency'


    Delhi's air quality went south and once again entered the 'emergency' category on Saturday evening, dashing hopes of recovery generated during the morning hours when level of pollutants showed a steady drop.

    The dramatic reversal in the situation, hours after the government announced that levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 had seen a reduction, caught people and weather scientists unaware.

    Centre-run air monitoring agency SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said that the sharp drop of the boundary layer where pollutants remained trapped for being unable to escape into the upper layer of the atmosphere.

    "There is no likelihood of last week's repeat as there is no fresh influx of pollutants from external sources such as stubble burning or dust storm in the larger region. But recovery will get delayed by at least one more day," Beig said.

    Read more

  • 19:21 (IST)

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Actor Karan Singh Chhabra seeks inspiration in couple's shoot in Delhi smog 

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Safety of women cannot be compromised for odd-even: AAP

    In a live video on Facebook, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi government brief the NGT on Saturday on why odd-even was being implemented from Monday. "After NGT refused to allow earlier exemptions, the ministers had a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

    He said that the government decided that the safety and security of women cannot be compromised because of odd-even. "Since the NGT was not allowing exemption of women from odd-even, the government had to decide against going ahead with odd-even," he added.

  • No odd-even on Monday

    Delhi Government would drop implementation of odd-even for one day. It was about to implement it from 13 November. NGT on Saturday ordered it to implement odd even without any exemption except those provided to health emergency. After the order the Delhi government decided not to start implementation of odd even from 13 November.

    Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said that on Monday the Delhi government would approach NGT with a petition to review it's order. He also said that if  exemptions are not given more than 32 lakh people would be left with no means of transport. So, as of now, the government has decided not to implement it from Monday which is 13 November

  • 18:18 (IST)

  • 18:06 (IST)

    NGT's displeasure against Delhi govt 'justified': Congress' Ajay Maken 

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Swaraj India spokesperson accuses AAP govt of not taking long-term measures

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Strong implementation and regulatory measures are required to end the calamity

    Unless strong measures are not taken, doctors warn that India will witness a rising graph of respiratory, heat, cancer and other diseases. Already, neurological disorders have shown a sharp spike in the NCR from early October this year. We have crossed the tipping point in terms of air pollution. Drastic measures need to be implemented to prevent us from facing a health calamity of tremendous proportions.

    Read full article here.

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Varanasi is the most polluted city right now

    According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), cities across North India continue to be 'severe' on air quality index. According to the pollution control board, Varanasi is top of the list at 491. Haryana's Gurugram comes second at 480, Delhi is at the third position at 468, while Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Kanpur are at 462 and 461 respectively. 

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Delhi's Rajpath engulfed with smog

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Light rains expected in Delhi, may clear smog: MeT office
     
     
    The weather office had predicting light rainfall later in the day, which may clear the smog enveloping the national capital.
     
     
    According to the MeT department, humidity levels in the national capital shot up to 91 percent this morning.
     
    "The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," an official of the department said. Visibility was recorded at 800 metres at 5.30 am, which dropped further to 500 metres by 8.30 am.
     
    PTI
    . ​

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Odd-even policy may be delayed by one day

    Delhi government would drop the implementation of odd-even policy for one day. The government was about to implement the scheme from 13 November. However, NGT ordered the government to implement odd even without any exemption except those provided to health emergency. After the order, the Delhi government decided not to start implementation of odd even from 13 November.

    Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya, said that the Delhi Government would approach NGT on Monday with a review petition. He also said that more than 32 lakh people would be left with no means of transport if exemptions are not given. 

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Congress hits back at AAP government 

    Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan slammed the AAP government for calling off the odd-even scheme. " AAP had implemented the programme without looking at cost-benefit factor. Now after the NGT has given this verdict, they realise the riders that they cannot tackle the problem and are withdrawing it now. 

    On asked about what can happen on Monday, Vaddakan said, "Monday is yet another day but if pollution reduces then there is no relevance of the odd-even policy. The Delhi government as well as the state government need to agree on alternative mode of transport." 

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Delhi government committed to women's safety, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Situation improving, no need to panic, says Harsh Vardhan

    "The situation in the capital is improving. I appeal to Delhi residents to not panic. Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes chief ministers of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground. I do not think that the odd-even plan is necessary. There are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first," CNN News18 quoted Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying. 

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Women's safety paramount: Gahlot

    While explaining the reasons behind the AAP government's decision to call off odd-even plan, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said,"Pollution levels going down are important but women's safety is paramount."

  • 15:40 (IST)

    AAP government to challenge NGT order, file review petition 

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Delhi transport minister claims burden on public transport

    "If 30 lakh two-wheelers are off the road, Delhi's public transport system cannot accommodate the surge," claims Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as he announces that the odd-even scheme has been called off. 

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Odd-even policy called off 

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and stakeholders begins

    According to News18, after the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Imran Hussain will address the press. 

  • 15:24 (IST)

    AAP government disapproves of not exempting women drivers

    Sources in the Delhi government have told CNN-News18 that they do not approve of women drivers being included in the odd-even policy. "It is incomprehensible to compromise on women safety. Delhi government cannot compromise on women safety," said the source.

  • 15:13 (IST)

    United Airlines suspends flights to New Delhi

    According to CNN, United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Delhi on Friday over air quality concerns in the capital city. "We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies," CNN quoted a representative for the airline as saying. 

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Is there any merit in BJP opposing every move of AAP Government?, asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Vijay Goel slams AAP govt's odd-even scheme

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Bengaluru to also follow odd-even if it proves to be a success in Delhi

    Karanatak home minister Ram Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said that the state will introduce the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in Bengaluru if it proves to be a success in tackling air pollution in Delhi, reported Deccan Herald 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Exemptions apply only to emergency services during odd-even

    During odd-even the exemption will apply only to emergency services such as ambulance, police vehicles and fire trucks. CNG and hybrid vehicles will also be expected.  

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Imran Hussain, AAP government's environment minister tweets

  • 14:23 (IST)

    AAP government seeks to arially sprinkle water to alleviate smog problem 

    The Delhi government on Friday said that it was in talks with state-owned helicopter service company Pawan Hans to aerially sprinkle water over the city to settle pollutants.

    This came in wake of National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on Thursday directing the government to track down all the hot spots with the PM10 more than 600 and spray water from helicopters or aircraft to tackle dust pollution across the city.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    How many issued challan in UP?: NGT

    According to ANI, the National Green Tribunal also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government over the number of violators, who were issued challan in Noida and Greater Noida. 

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal's emergency meeting at 3 pm

    After NGT's order urged the AAP government to rework the odd-even scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at his residence at 3 pm on Saturday, CNN News18 reported. He is ecpected to meet all stakeholders in the issue in order to take the next step. 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Two-wheeler vehicles pollute more than four-wheelers, observes NGT 

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Not just AAP government, NGT also slams NHAI, NBCC

    The bench also issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to show cause why exemplary cost should not be imposed on them for violation of its order putting a ban on construction activities.

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Recap: What's the odd-even scheme?

    The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between 13 and 17 November from 8 am to 8 pm. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    A Delhi resident's view on women not being exempted from odd-even rules

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Next NGT hearing on 14 November

    The tribunal is hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, stating that it was an "environmental emergency" which was affecting children and senior citizens the most.

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Even VVIP vehicles not exempted from NGT ruling

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Odd-even plan set to be automatic rule in Delhi

  • 13:38 (IST)

    NGT wants odd-even to go beyond five days 

    "Implement odd-even scheme when PM10 level is above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 above 300 µg/m3," NGT asks the AAP government.

  • 13:33 (IST)

    NGT urges AAP government to reconsider parking rules

    National Green Tribunal said that the measures like enhanced parking fees, as suggested by EPCA, to decrease pollution are absurd. The panel also asked AAP to reconsider the decision. 

    PTI

  • 13:29 (IST)

    NGT also slams AAP government for logic behind the rule

    The National Green Tribunal also asked AAP government if odd-even car rationing scheme is being implemented with consent of both L-G and Delhi government. The tribunal also asked why didn't the Delhi government introduce odd-even scheme earlier when air quality was worse. 

    PTI

  • 13:20 (IST)

    NGT approves AAP government's odd-even scheme 

    Delhi government is free to implement odd-even car rationing scheme but they are subject to conditions, says NGT. The green tribunal added that no exemption should be given to anyone, including two-wheeler riders, in odd-even scheme.

    However, CNG vehicles, emergency services such as ambulance and fire are exempted from odd-even scheme, they added. 

    PTI


     

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Updates for 11 November 2017 begin 

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Sheila Dikshit slams Delhi govt, says odd-even rule is not a solution 

    Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, saying that the odd-even rule was not a solution. "I don't think there is any planning at all in this past one year. Even the last time when they implemented the odd-even rule, it was not effective at all," she said, as reported by News18.

  • 16:44 (IST)

    NGT questions why two-wheelers and women are exempt from odd-even rule

    The National Green Tribunal questioned the justification of exempting two-wheelers and women drivers during the odd-even scheme despite knowing that two-wheelers caused 46 percent pollution, as per an IIT Kanpur report.

As thick smog crept over India's capital this week and smudged landmarks from view, Nikunj Pandey could feel his eyes and throat burning.

Pandey stopped doing his regular workouts and said he felt tightness in his lungs. He started wearing a triple layer of pollution masks over his mouth. And he became angry that he couldn't safely breathe the air.

"This is a basic right," he said. "A basic right of humanity." Pandey is among many people in New Delhi who have become more aware of the toxic air in recent years and are increasingly frustrated at the lack of meaningful action by authorities.

This week the air was the worst it's been all year in the capital, with microscopic particles that can affect breathing and health spiking to 75 times the level considered safe by the World Health Organisation.

Experts have compared breathing the air to smoking a couple of packs of cigarettes a day. The Lancet medical journal recently estimated some 2.5 million Indians die each year from pollution.

Pandey said the millions of rural folk who have moved to the city understand the problem better than they once did, and are trying everything from tying scarves over their faces to eating "jaggery," a sugar cane product that some people believe offers a range of health benefits.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Masks once considered an affectation of hypochondriac tourists are these days routinely worn by government workers and regular people on the street.

Volunteers handed out thousands of green surgical masks this week to make a point about the pollution, but such masks likely have a limited impact on keeping out the tiny particles from people's lungs.

"This is truly a health emergency," said Anumita Roychowdhury, the executive director of research and advocacy at New Delhi's Centre for Science and Environment.

She said doctors in recent days have been dealing with a 20 percent spike in emergency hospital admissions from people suffering heart and lung problems. And that's in a city, she said, where one in every three children already has compromised lungs.

Seema Upadhyaya, who heads a primary school, said she has never before witnessed so many children suffering from respiratory illnesses as she has this year. That has prompted changes to the curriculum.

"It's impacting everybody," she said.

Authorities have been taking extraordinary measures to try to mitigate the immediate crisis. They have temporarily closed schools and stopped most trucks from entering the city. Next week they are considering rationing car usage.

But everyone agrees such measures don't address the root causes, which remain hard to solve.

Roychowdhury said the city's pollution has been trapped this week by a lack of wind at ground level, colliding winds in the upper atmosphere, and cooling temperatures.

Air quality typically gets worse at this time of year as nearby farmers burn fields and people build street fires to keep warm. The conditions this week prompted the capital's top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal, to describe his city as a "gas chamber."

While crop burning has been banned in and around the capital, officials say it's hard to punish impoverished farmers for continuing traditional methods that have been handed down through the generations.

Pandey said it's part of a broader problem in India.

"Your water is not healthy, your food is not healthy, your vegetables are polluted, they are poisoned," he said. "I mean, everything is polluted right now."

Roychowdhury said she is encouraged there is rising awareness of the air quality problem, both among residents and the medical community. But she says authorities need to do more.

She said officials have been asking people this week to use more public transport, but at the same time the city doesn't have enough buses and hasn't bought any new ones in recent years.

"What we are saying, and the Supreme Court has already asked for it, is that there should be a comprehensive plan for all sources of pollution," she said.

Meanwhile, people like Pandey say they are going to have to suffer through, because New Delhi is where they need to be based for work opportunities and their families.

"We are India, right?" he said. "We just try to survive in whatever condition we are in. That is how it is."

 

With inputs from AP


Published Date: Nov 11, 2017 09:36 pm | Updated Date: Nov 11, 2017 09:38 pm


