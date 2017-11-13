You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi air pollution: 69 trains delayed, 22 rescheduled, 8 cancelled as temperatures in capital drop below average

IndiaIANSNov, 13 2017 10:20:38 IST

New Delhi: Delhi saw a moderately foggy Monday morning with the minimum temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

At least 69 trains were delayed, 22 rescheduled and eight trains were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India.

A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal - RC17543624E0

Representational image. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

"The sky will remain mainly clear during the day with moderate fog in the morning," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 percent and visibility was 400 metres.

The Rejandra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express was delayed by over 24 hours while the Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express was delayed by over 25 hours.

The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Fazlika Intercity, Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express and Raxual-Delhi Sadbhawana Express.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum was 13 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

 

Click here for LIVE updates.


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 10:20 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 10:20 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories