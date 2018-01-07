Cinevista studio fire: Officials recover charred body of sound engineer from accident site in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg

At least one person has been confirmed dead in Saturday night's fire at Cinevista studio in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg, reports said.

According to a CNN-News18, the fire department found the charred body of Gopi Verma, a sound engineer with a television show, during an early morning search operation at the location.

Earlier reports had said that there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Fire fighting operations underway in #Mumbai's Kanjurmarg where fire broke out in Cinevista studio. No casualties or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/UUfVGTU8q1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Fire fighting operations underway in Kanjurmarg's Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mg5hcQntB0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

According to fire brigade officials, shooting of two TV serials was going on at the studio which is located along the Central Railway line.

The fire broke out at around 8 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh had said. By 10 pm it had been brought under control, he added. At least seven fire engines and six water tankers were pressed into service to put out the flames.

Over 100 shooting crew were evacuated from the studio after the fire broke. Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, fire brigade officials said.

With inputs from PTI