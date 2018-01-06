Level 3 fire breaks out at Cinevista studio in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg; 12 tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Cinevista film studio on Saturday evening, media reports said. The fire, which broke out in the Kanjurmarg suburb of the city, was classified a 'Level 3' fire, and twelve fire tenders were pressed to the spot.

As per a report on news agency PTI, the fire was brought under control by 10 pm.

According to the Mumbai fire department, the fire was reported at 8.07 pm, and the fire engines reached the spot at 8.25 pm. The fire was confined to a 3,000 square feet ground-plus-first floor area of the studio where shootings are usually held.

Electric wiring, lights and other studio equipment were gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is not known.

An official said there were some people shooting inside the studio, but they were quickly evacuated. According to DNA, over 150 crew members have been evacuated from the studio.

Quoting eyewitnesses, NewsX reported that the fire took place on the sets of TV show Bepannaah.

"While efforts are on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said

#SpotVisuals from Mumbai's Kanjurmarg where fire broke out in Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/MbpBLApG5y — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Fire fighting operations underway in Kanjurmarg's Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mg5hcQntB0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

The incident comes close on the heels of the Kamala Mills inferno which claimed 14 lives on 29 December, 2017.

In September, 2017, a shooting floor in the famous RK Studios, Chembur had been reduced to ashes along with some priceless memorabilia belonging to Bollywood's Kapoor family.

With inputs from IANS