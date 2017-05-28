CBSE Class 12th board exam 2017 results declared: All you need to know about the marks moderation row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared its Class XII board examination results on Sunday, 28 May, after a period of uncertainty over the board's decision of scrapping its controversial marks moderation policy. Results were uploaded on the official board websites, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The results were originally supposed to be declared last week, but a Delhi High Court verdict that asked the board to retain marks moderation threw plans into a tizzy.

The CBSE board exams come directly under the purview of the central government and the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, unlike those run by individual state boards. But the debate surrounding the marks moderation fiasco meant students were in the dark about when results would ultimately be declared. It was only on Friday that HRD minister Prakash Javadekar gave an assurance that an announcement would be made in 48 hours.

By doing this, the government also decided that it won't be contesting the high court verdict in the Supreme Court. The Centre had earlier hinted at it would challenge the verdict. Top government sources had even said the CBSE will file a special leave petition in the apex court to justify its decision to scrap the moderation policy. "Legal opinion was sought and it was decided that the board may challenge the order and results will be announced on basis of the decision," a source said.

This was a worrying development, since any delay in the process would have adversely impacted lakhs of students who gave the CBSE exams vis-a-vis their contemporaries from other boards, many of which had already announced their results. Entrance tests to higher level professional exams, especially to medical and engineering degrees, would have started, and CBSE students would be at a disadvantage.

Marks moderation

To bring about uniformity in results and to make up for the differences in difficulty levels when dealing with different sets of question papers on the same subject, different education boards across the country adopted marks moderation, also known as "grade inflation", in 1992.

But many have argued that under the garb of marks moderation, grades and passing percentages are artificially being increased. What this results in is that far too many students are now ending up scoring the higher 90s percentages, which means 100 marks now would be equivalent of substantially lower marks a few years ago. Besides distorting comparison across years, this concentration of students in the higher marks bracket blurs the line between good and bad performers from the same year — ruining their efforts to secure admission in top institutes.

Recognising this, the CBSE, along with 32 other boards, decided to scrap the marks moderation process earlier this year, and said that all exams would be graded uniformly. It even began the process of grading answer sheets without having marks moderation in place. However, the high court said doing so in the middle of an academic year would have students of the current batch at a disadvantage and to start it from 2018 onwards.

It termed the board's decision to scrap the policy as "unfair and irresponsible", and also asked why it couldn't be implemented from next year onwards. Doing so this year would have a "drastic effect on the students", the court said.

Follow Live updates here.

With inputs from agencies