CBSE to consult HRD ministry over Delhi High Court order on moderation policy

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will consult the HRD Ministry over the Delhi High Court order asking it to not scrap the moderation policy of giving grace marks to students for difficult questions.

According to sources, the consultation process, however, is not likely to delay the announcement of results.

"The board will study the court order in detail and consult the ministry to chalk out the future path. This, however, may not delay the results as moderation is not a very time-consuming task," a source said.

In a major relief to students who have just taken Class XII examinations, the Delhi High Court today directed the CBSE to follow its "moderation policy".

The court asked the CBSE to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.

On Monday, the High Court had termed as "unfair and irresponsible" the board's decision to scrap its "moderation policy" under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions and had asked why it cannot be implemented from next year.

The decision of the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students", the court had said.

It had also asked the board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days.

The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.