The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The move came after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday owing to loud protests by Opposition MPs over the PNB sam, Andhra Pradesh special status etc.
The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.
If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion.
In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on 6 April.
While Subba Reddy's office said the notice was given for including the motion in Friday's list of business, YSR Congress chief said his party will move the motion on 21 March.
On Friday, Parliament's agenda for the next week will be decided.
In a sign of cross-party support the issue of special category status has in the state, TDP MP Thota Narasimham told PTI that his party will also support the motion. The YSR Congress is the main challenger to the TDP in the state.
Later, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also said the TDP would support a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh.
"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu told the state Assembly.
With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the saffron party in a tight corner in a state like Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP has withdrawn its ministers from the government after the Centre made it clear that it cannot grant the status to the state and the regional party, which is in power in the state, is now mulling to quit the NDA.
Even if TDP's 16 members support the no-confidence motion, the government will still has a big numerical advantage in the House.
The motion can hand over a political plank to Jagan Reddy in the state in which Assembly polls are due to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.
Reddy, in his letter, recalled that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had given an assurance in the Rajya Sabha while participating in a debate on the bill bifurcating the state that the special category status will be granted to it.
Venkaiah Naidu, then a senior BJP leader who is now the vice president, had demanded in the House that the status should be given to the state for a minimum of 10 years, Reddy said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cited the 14th Finance Commission report to claim that the provision of special category status is no longer workable for Andhra Pradesh, but asserted that the Centre is willing to grant the state all benefits due under this status.
The BJP has accused regional parties in Andhra Pradesh of playing "politics of victimhood" and claimed that the central government had already given a lot of benefits to the state and was willing to do more.
Trinamool Congress accuses Modi government of 'murdering' Parliament
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of "murdering" Parliament by way of avoiding and bypassing parliamentary scrutiny of government legislations.
"The BJP is murdering Parliament. In this BJP regime, only nine out of 74 bills passed have been scrutinized by a Parliamentary committee. In contrast, from 2009 to 2014, 66 out of 116 bills passed were scrutinised by Parliamentary committees," Trinamool legislative party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Modi government got the Finance Bill passed in the Lok Sabha without any discussion.
On Thursday, in the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked the agitating members to give him "five minutes to dispose of the business", which included the Finance Bill and two Appropriation Bills that were listed in the day's business for discussion and returning to the Lok Sabha.
However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad objected to the Chair's remarks saying no Bill should be passed in five minutes without a discussion on it.
The Rajya Sabha however has no powers to move or amend any money bill on its own and it is the Lok Sabha's prerogative to accept or reject any amendments moved by the upper House on any money bill.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:02 AM | Updated Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:37 AM
Highlights
Congress to support TDP and YSRCP's no-confidence motion in Parliament
TDP's exit is timely opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh: BJP
"TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inert governance. TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.
Andhra Pradesh CMO issues statement on pulling out of NDA
"TDP withdrew support from the NDA, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying.
TDP to move no-confidence motion on Monday
TDP leaders said the BJP stood for "Break Janata Promise".
TDP to move no confidence motion in Parliament today
After announcing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulls out of the NDA, party MP Thota Narasimhan told ANI that the TDP will be moving a no-confidence motion on Friday. "We have decided... we are out of the NDA," he added.
Meanwhile, TDP breaks alliance with NDA
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become the first BJP ally to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Follow LIVE updates on the same here.
No-confidence motion letter YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha
YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehalata Shrivastava for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.
YSR Congress give notice in Lok Sabha for no-confidence motion against Modi govt
The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.
If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.
Updates for 16 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union minister from the TDP, YS Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.
After passing a string of amendments, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns Lok Sabha for the day
Meanwhile, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continues with business for the day
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed a string of amendments.
Lok Sabha resumes session
Opposition MPs continued to storm the Well of the House even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan resumed the session.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House due to loud protests over former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary's remarks on why he resigned from the Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly, unscientifically: TDP MP YS Chowdary
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, former Union MoS for Science and Technology YS Chowdary said that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly and unscientifically. "The division could have been done after taking care of employment potential, development in both states. Both states must have been developed equally for 10 years by the government in power at the time," he said. Following his opening remarks, other members of the House began to clamour and protest, creating a din.
Former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary speaks on why he resigned from the BJP-led Centre in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the Lower House till 12 pm on Thursday within less than 10 minutes of the session's beginning.
'Government willing to talk about Andhra special package': Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs minister
Even as Opposition party members stormed the Well in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre is willing to discuss the Cauvery issue and special package to Andhra Pradesh but it cannot be done so with protests in the Well.
Lok Sabha begins session among din and protests
Lok Sabha MPs could be heard protesting in the background even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tries to conduct the Thursday's session. Congress and other Opposition party members stormed the Well. Ministers speaking can hardly be heard over the din.
Rajya Sabha is in session now; Chair begins with obituary to ex-MP Hamida Habibullah
The Rajya Sabha began Thursday's session with an obituary of former MP Hamida Habibullah. The members observed a minute of silence for the same.
RECAP: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, as lower house clears Finance Bill 2018 without discussion
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the crucial Finance Bill 2018 and a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year without discussion amid ruckus, which led to the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament for the eighth day.
The Finance Bill as well as the Appropriation Bill were passed in a matter of 25 minutes during which Opposition parties and ruling NDA ally TDP shouted slogans and created a din. The Lower House was adjourned for the day immediately thereafter.
The Opposition parties protested against the passage of the budget without debate, as the session is slated to continue till 6 April.
TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special status to Andhra Pradesh
Updates for 15 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
We should take a pledge this day to end crimes against women: Sushma Swaraj
"International Women's Day gives us an opportunity to look at the requirements for gender equality," Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha. "Women's reservation bill is important. But there are achievements by women even without reservation," she said.
"India is a country where a woman became president, prime minister, twice became the Speaker of a House," she said. "Today, women are doing combat duty in the army, flying planes in the air force," she added.
"On other hand, there are crimes against women which bring about shame to us. Which is why this day is one on which we should take a pledge to end such crimes," Swaraj said. "This should be a movement," she added.
Girls should not be beaten up on Valentine's Day: AAP's Sanjay Singh
"Everyone should promise that the restrictions imposed on women by men will be abolished. On Valentine's Day, girls and couples should not be beaten up. In the name of anti-Romeo squad, women were beaten up in UP," AAP's Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.
Behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank: Derek O'Brien
"Earlier, people used to say, 'behing every successful man, there is a woman'. But now, the saying has become 'behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank," said Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha, clearly taking a dig at the Modi government over the PNB scam.
Anu Aga says celebration of Women's Day is strange, calls for men to reject tokenism
"I find it strange that we celebrate Women's Day. But men don't celebrate any particular day. I am not in favour of this tokenism. I request all the men to stop throwing crumbs at us and treat us with respect throughout the year," Anu Aga said in the Rajya Sabha.
Women don't want to be celebrated for their sacrifices, they want to be celebrated for their identities: Kanimozhi
"Men are celebrating us today as mothers, sisters, daughter. I think it's time for women to say, 'enough of that'. We don't want to be celebrated for our sacrifices. We want to be celebrated for our identity," Kanimozhi said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Families want to abort and kill the girl child. There are so many dowry deaths. Domestic violence is on the rise. When is all this going to stop?" she further said.
"We have to look at the importance of passing the women's reservation bill," Kanimozhi said.
Multiple demands from MPs stalled Lok Sabha on Tuesday
According to News18, MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Lok Sabha stands adjourned, to meet on Wednesday at 11 am
Arun Jaitley likely to give statement on PNB scam
While speaking in the Parliament, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that Arun Jaitley will be making a statement on the issue. However, he also took the opportunity to target the Congress and the previous UPA government. "No one involved in the Congress-led UPA era corruption scandals will be spared," he said.
Ananth Kumar appeals for calm
"The second half of the Budget Session is important for passing financial bills. I request the Congress, TDP, TRS and other parties to calm down and let the Hosue continue its work," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.
Slogans of 'Chota Modi, Bada Modi Murdabad' continue to haunt Lok Sabha
While the ministers have tabled their papers, the Opposition continue raise slogans against the government. The Opposition is raising slogans like "Chota Modi, bada Modi Murdabad".
Lok Sabha reconvenes but Opposition continues to create ruckus
Congress questions Modi's continuous silence over PNB scam
TDP MPs continue to protest
Meanwhile... Shiv Sena MPs protest outside Parliament demanding classical language status for Marathi
Economic Offenders Bill to be tabled in the Parliament today, say reports
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the much talked about Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Bill, 2018 which will be tabled in the remaining Budget session in Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the government has also decided to set up an independent body NFRA (National Financial Reporting Authority) to crackdown on big scams and avoid Nirav Modi-like situation in future. For the purpose the government will amend Companies Act.
Lok Sabha to discuss PNB scam
Times Now is reporting that Lok Sabha will be holding a marathon four-hour-long discussion on the issue, starting at noon.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Follow PNB Scam LIVE here
Government ready for structural debate; Opposition needs to stop creating ruckus, says BJP
People will give befitting reply to deaths of our cadre, says BJP
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.30 am
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Members of the Opposition come to the Well of the House to protest against Nirav Modi. Slogans of "Nirav Modi ko wapas lao" are being heard. Meanwhile, Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned Rajya Sabha till 11.30 am.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
In the Rajya Sabha, ministers are laying the papers on the table
Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi lead anti-government protest
Proceedings begin in both Houses of the Parliament
Earlier visuals of the BJP Parliamentary party meeting
Updates for 6 March 2018 begin
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am on Tuesday
Chair allows Short Duration discussion on frauds in public sector banks; Opposition unrelenting
PJ Kuries, in an attempt to calm down the agitated members, acknowledged that the issues raised by them were important and agreed to allow discussion on them one by one. For today, he granted permission to conduct a debate on the frauds in public sector banks. However, Opposition MPs refused to vacate the Well and continued raising slogans. There demand was that the prime minister must explain why he could not keep his promise to bring back Nirav Modi and other people alleged scamsters.
Rajya Sabha resumes operation but uproar continues
The Rajya Sabha has resumed operations, with PJ Kurien seated at the Chair. However, MP's continued there agitation even as the Speaker took his seat. Slogans of "Nirav Modi vapas lao" raged in the Parliament while Kurien urged the MPs to maintain decorum of the House.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Neiphiu Rio resignation from the Lok Sabha accepted
The resignation of Neiphiu Rio, who was elected to the Nagaland Assembly unopposed, and who is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Nagaland, has been accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Lok Sabha reconvenes
However, the Opposition continues to create ruckus. The Opposition has also walked into the Well of the House to protest against the government.
Opposition continues to create ruckus
"Don't create hungama," said Venkaiah Naidu as Opposition continued to create ruckus over PNB scam, 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh and other issues. This forced Naidu to adjourn the Upper House of the Parliament till 2 pm.
Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley to meet TDP delegation in Delhi
According to Financial Express, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah are scheduled to meet a TDP delegation, and more importantly the Andhra Pradesh finance minister, over the issue of granting Andhra Pradesh with special category status.
WATCH: Opposition, TDP create ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Venkaiah Naidu reads all adjournment notices that have been issued today
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu is saying that everyone who issued an adjournment notices under rule 267 will get a chance once he holds a discussion with Arun Jaitley, the Leader of Rajya Sabha. He added that many of the members have to look at some other rule in the Parliament rule book to talk in the Parliament. On the issue of Cauvery water, Naidu said that the adjournment notice issued by AIADMK MP Navneethakrishnan will be discussed in Zero Hour.
After reconvening too, ruckus continues
Opposition MPs enter well of the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs shout slogans against Nirav Modi.
YSR Congress protests in Delhi
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.20 am
Lok Sabha adjourned
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha
However, Opposition created a ruckus in the House as soon as the session began.
Fancy dress in Parliament! TDP MP Shiva Prasad dresses up as Lord Krishna
Nirav Modi issue linked to Congress party, says Piyush Goyal
Both Houses of the Parliament reconvene
BJP may take the attack to the Opposition
While the Opposition is expected to target the government over financial scams in the recent past, the BJP is likely to pin the blame on the Congress-led UPA regime. The BJP has already claimed that the PNB scam had begun when the UPA was in power and its government has acted with alacrity after the fraud came out in the open. The party, energised by the win in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya elections, is likely to be aggressive in Parliament and rake up scams that happened on the Congress watch to pin it down, party sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
Why the adjournment motion was moved
Today has been the day of adjournment motions. A notice for an adjournment motion can be issued under rule 267 of the Parliament. It is generally utilised by an MP to discuss a matter of public importance. Three of the adjournment motions have been issued to discuss the Nirav Modi scam, while Pappu Yadav has issued an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged scam in the SSC exams. On the other hand, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has issued an adjournment notice to discuss the allegations of corruption by relatives of former ministers.
TDP MPs prtoest outside the Parliament over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh
TMC MPs protest against government outside Parliament
Bill against economic offenders is high on government's agenda
The passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the triple talaq bill will be high on the government's agenda.
The bill to target economic offenders was approved by the government following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700-crore Punjab National Bank scam.
Amit Shah to meet TDP delgation over Andhra special status issue
CNN-News18 is reporting that the BJP president will be meeting a delegation from the TDP to discuss the issue of special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. According to the report, TDP is currently adamant on the 19 demands for the state. On the other hand, the YSRCP is also pressurizing the government over the same issue.
Now, Pappu Yadav gives adjournment notice on SSC exam scam
D Raja also moves adjournment motion in RS
D Raja of the CPI too has issued an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha in order to discuss the Punjab National Bank scam. This is the third adjournment motion on the issue.
RJD MP JP Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal move adjournment motion to discuss PNB fraud
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe calls for suspension of today's session
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe calls for suspension of today's session under rule 267 of the Parliament in order to discuss allegations of corruption indulged by family members of former ministers under the tacit protection of ministers.
Image courtesy: Amtesh
YSRCP to hold dharna seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh
Meanwhile, YSRCP MPs from Andhra Pradesh are likely to hold a dharna against the Centre in the Parliament premises. The party is also expected to initiate a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on 21 March, reported Livemint.
Issues Opposition is likely to raise
The Opposition is also likely to corner the government over the tussle between Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broadcasting ministry. It is likely to raise issues concerning farmers, the Rafale deal, Staff Selection Commission "job scam", loss of life and property due to ceasefire violations on the LoC and increase in cost of petroleum products.
Congress expected to attack BJP over Karti's arrest
The Congress is also likely to denounce the government over the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta".
Second half of Budget Session to begin today
Amid the outrage over the Nirav Modi scam and Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case, the NDA government is possibly staring at a stormy second half of Budget Session which begins from Monday. The first part of the budget session was held from 29 January to 9 February, while second half of the session will come to a close on 9 April.
10:37 (IST)
Congress to support TDP and YSRCP's no-confidence motion in Parliament
10:36 (IST)
TDP's exit is timely opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh: BJP
"TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inert governance. TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.
10:28 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CMO issues statement on pulling out of NDA
"TDP withdrew support from the NDA, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying.
10:26 (IST)
TDP to move no-confidence motion on Monday
TDP leaders said the BJP stood for "Break Janata Promise".
10:20 (IST)
AIADMK to support no-confidence motion if Centre doesn't form Cauvery Management Board
10:18 (IST)
TDP to move no confidence motion in Parliament today
After announcing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulls out of the NDA, party MP Thota Narasimhan told ANI that the TDP will be moving a no-confidence motion on Friday. "We have decided... we are out of the NDA," he added.
10:15 (IST)
Meanwhile, TDP breaks alliance with NDA
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become the first BJP ally to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Follow LIVE updates on the same here.
10:13 (IST)
No-confidence motion letter YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha
YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehalata Shrivastava for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.
10:05 (IST)
YSR Congress give notice in Lok Sabha for no-confidence motion against Modi govt
The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.
If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.
09:58 (IST)
Updates for 16 March, 2018 begin here
14:05 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union minister from the TDP, YS Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.
12:28 (IST)
After passing a string of amendments, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns Lok Sabha for the day
12:18 (IST)
Meanwhile, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continues with business for the day
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed a string of amendments.
12:10 (IST)
'We want justice' slogans heard in background in Lok Sabha
12:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha resumes session
Opposition MPs continued to storm the Well of the House even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan resumed the session.
11:55 (IST)
YSR Congress Party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy protests on first floor of Parliament for special status for Andhra Pradesh
11:45 (IST)
Parliamentary proceedings should not be hindered in any situation, says Rajnath Singh
11:16 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House due to loud protests over former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary's remarks on why he resigned from the Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
11:14 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly, unscientifically: TDP MP YS Chowdary
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, former Union MoS for Science and Technology YS Chowdary said that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly and unscientifically. "The division could have been done after taking care of employment potential, development in both states. Both states must have been developed equally for 10 years by the government in power at the time," he said. Following his opening remarks, other members of the House began to clamour and protest, creating a din.
11:09 (IST)
Former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary speaks on why he resigned from the BJP-led Centre in Rajya Sabha
11:08 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the Lower House till 12 pm on Thursday within less than 10 minutes of the session's beginning.
11:07 (IST)
'Government willing to talk about Andhra special package': Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs minister
Even as Opposition party members stormed the Well in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre is willing to discuss the Cauvery issue and special package to Andhra Pradesh but it cannot be done so with protests in the Well.
11:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha begins session among din and protests
Lok Sabha MPs could be heard protesting in the background even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tries to conduct the Thursday's session. Congress and other Opposition party members stormed the Well. Ministers speaking can hardly be heard over the din.
11:03 (IST)
Rajya Sabha is in session now; Chair begins with obituary to ex-MP Hamida Habibullah
The Rajya Sabha began Thursday's session with an obituary of former MP Hamida Habibullah. The members observed a minute of silence for the same.
10:55 (IST)
RECAP: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, as lower house clears Finance Bill 2018 without discussion
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the crucial Finance Bill 2018 and a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year without discussion amid ruckus, which led to the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament for the eighth day.
The Finance Bill as well as the Appropriation Bill were passed in a matter of 25 minutes during which Opposition parties and ruling NDA ally TDP shouted slogans and created a din. The Lower House was adjourned for the day immediately thereafter.
The Opposition parties protested against the passage of the budget without debate, as the session is slated to continue till 6 April.
10:48 (IST)
AIADMK MPs stage protests in Parliament complex over Cauvery Management Board formation
10:43 (IST)
TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special status to Andhra Pradesh
10:05 (IST)
Updates for 15 March, 2018 begin here
14:02 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
12:09 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as protests continue
12:02 (IST)
Shouting, sloganeering and chaos in Lok Sabha as proceedings resume
12:00 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
11:56 (IST)
We should take a pledge this day to end crimes against women: Sushma Swaraj
"International Women's Day gives us an opportunity to look at the requirements for gender equality," Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha. "Women's reservation bill is important. But there are achievements by women even without reservation," she said.
"India is a country where a woman became president, prime minister, twice became the Speaker of a House," she said. "Today, women are doing combat duty in the army, flying planes in the air force," she added.
"On other hand, there are crimes against women which bring about shame to us. Which is why this day is one on which we should take a pledge to end such crimes," Swaraj said. "This should be a movement," she added.
11:52 (IST)
Girls should not be beaten up on Valentine's Day: AAP's Sanjay Singh
"Everyone should promise that the restrictions imposed on women by men will be abolished. On Valentine's Day, girls and couples should not be beaten up. In the name of anti-Romeo squad, women were beaten up in UP," AAP's Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.
11:42 (IST)
We have been to war because of Draupadi and Sita: Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy on Women's Day: "This country's tradition is not to ill-treat them. We have been to war because of Draupadi and Sita...all important portfolios are with women...We should concentrate on the empowerment...we should have a cabinet secretary who is also a woman."
11:35 (IST)
Behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank: Derek O'Brien
"Earlier, people used to say, 'behing every successful man, there is a woman'. But now, the saying has become 'behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank," said Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha, clearly taking a dig at the Modi government over the PNB scam.
11:32 (IST)
Women in our country are not safe: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We want the government to create an atmosphere where our daughters can live safely," said Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.
"The women in our country are not safe. Earlier, rapes against women of a particular age used to happen but now, three-month-old or four-month-old girls are being raped. This is a matter of great shame for the nation," said Azad.
11:27 (IST)
Anu Aga says celebration of Women's Day is strange, calls for men to reject tokenism
"I find it strange that we celebrate Women's Day. But men don't celebrate any particular day. I am not in favour of this tokenism. I request all the men to stop throwing crumbs at us and treat us with respect throughout the year," Anu Aga said in the Rajya Sabha.
11:23 (IST)
Women don't want to be celebrated for their sacrifices, they want to be celebrated for their identities: Kanimozhi
"Men are celebrating us today as mothers, sisters, daughter. I think it's time for women to say, 'enough of that'. We don't want to be celebrated for our sacrifices. We want to be celebrated for our identity," Kanimozhi said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Families want to abort and kill the girl child. There are so many dowry deaths. Domestic violence is on the rise. When is all this going to stop?" she further said.
"We have to look at the importance of passing the women's reservation bill," Kanimozhi said.
11:17 (IST)
Sumitra Mahajan on International Women's Day
11:11 (IST)
India loses 1% of GDP because of non-inclusion of women: Renuka Chowdhury in RS
"Mahatma Gandhi said that the day a woman can walk unafraid in the middle of the night on the streets of India, true independence would have been achieved. Many years later, we are struggling with this," Renuka Chowdhury said. "India loses 1 percent of its GDP because of non-inclusion of women in the economy."
11:08 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
11:07 (IST)
Ruckus in Lok Sabha
Merely a second after Sumitra Mahajan finished her speech on women empowerment, MPs began shouting in the House. Some MPs also stormed the Well of the House.
11:05 (IST)
International Women's Day recognised in both Houses
"It is a day to celebrate the untiring commitment of the women in India," said Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha.
"Two things which I feel should receive focus are gender equality and safety of women," the Rajya Sabha chairman further said.
On the other hand, in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said: "Empowering women is one of the challenges of the world today."
"If we all work together in this direction, we will achieve fast development," said Mahajan.
The Lok Sabha Speaker then recited some lines of poetry to recognise the day.
10:57 (IST)
YSR Congress MPs protest outside Parliament
10:39 (IST)
AIADMK MPs stage protest over Cauvery issue
10:38 (IST)
TDP MP to give statement in Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status demand
12:33 (IST)
Multiple demands from MPs stalled Lok Sabha on Tuesday
According to News18, MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.
12:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha stands adjourned, to meet on Wednesday at 11 am
12:10 (IST)
Arun Jaitley likely to give statement on PNB scam
While speaking in the Parliament, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that Arun Jaitley will be making a statement on the issue. However, he also took the opportunity to target the Congress and the previous UPA government. "No one involved in the Congress-led UPA era corruption scandals will be spared," he said.