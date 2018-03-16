You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: TDP to introduce no-confidence motion against Centre after pulling out of NDA

India FP Staff Mar 16, 2018 10:37:14 IST
  • 10:37 (IST)

    Congress to support TDP and YSRCP's no-confidence motion in Parliament

  • 10:36 (IST)

    TDP's exit is timely opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh: BJP 

    "TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inert governance. TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CMO issues statement on pulling out of NDA

    "TDP withdrew support from the NDA, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying. 

  • 10:26 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion on Monday

    TDP leaders said the BJP stood for "Break Janata Promise". 

  • 10:20 (IST)

    AIADMK to support no-confidence motion if Centre doesn't form Cauvery Management Board

  • 10:18 (IST)

    TDP to move no confidence motion in Parliament today

    After announcing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulls out of the NDA, party MP Thota Narasimhan told ANI that the TDP will be moving a no-confidence motion on Friday. "We have decided... we are out of the NDA," he added. 

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Meanwhile, TDP breaks alliance with NDA

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become the first BJP ally to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Follow LIVE updates on the same here. 

  • 10:13 (IST)

    No-confidence motion letter YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha

    YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehalata Shrivastava for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.

  • 10:05 (IST)

    YSR Congress give notice in Lok Sabha for no-confidence motion against Modi govt

    The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP). 

    The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.

    The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

    If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Updates for 16 March, 2018 begin here

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

    The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union minister from the TDP, YS Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    After passing a string of amendments, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns Lok Sabha for the day

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continues with business for the day

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed a string of amendments. 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    'We want justice' slogans heard in background in Lok Sabha

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session

    Opposition MPs continued to storm the Well of the House even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan resumed the session. 

  • 11:55 (IST)

    YSR Congress Party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy protests on first floor of Parliament for special status for Andhra Pradesh

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Parliamentary proceedings should not be hindered in any situation, says Rajnath Singh

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House due to loud protests over former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary's remarks on why he resigned from the Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly, unscientifically: TDP MP YS Chowdary

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, former Union MoS for Science and Technology YS Chowdary said that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly and unscientifically. "The division could have been done after taking care of employment potential, development in both states. Both states must have been developed equally for 10 years by the government in power at the time," he said. Following his opening remarks, other members of the House began to clamour and protest, creating a din. 

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary speaks on why he resigned from the BJP-led Centre in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the Lower House till 12 pm on Thursday within less than 10 minutes of the session's beginning. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    'Government willing to talk about Andhra special package': Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs minister

    Even as Opposition party members stormed the Well in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre is willing to discuss the Cauvery issue and special package to Andhra Pradesh but it cannot be done so with protests in the Well. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha begins session among din and protests

    Lok Sabha MPs could be heard protesting in the background even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tries to conduct the Thursday's session. Congress and other Opposition party members stormed the Well. Ministers speaking can hardly be heard over the din. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is in session now; Chair begins with obituary to ex-MP Hamida Habibullah

    The Rajya Sabha began Thursday's session with an obituary of former MP Hamida Habibullah. The members observed a minute of silence for the same. 

  • 10:55 (IST)

    RECAP: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, as lower house clears Finance Bill 2018 without discussion

    The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the crucial Finance Bill 2018 and a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year without discussion amid ruckus, which led to the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament for the eighth day.

    The Finance Bill as well as the Appropriation Bill were passed in a matter of 25 minutes during which Opposition parties and ruling NDA ally TDP shouted slogans and created a din. The Lower House was adjourned for the day immediately thereafter.

    The Opposition parties protested against the passage of the budget without debate, as the session is slated to continue till 6 April.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs stage protests in Parliament complex over Cauvery Management Board formation

  • 10:43 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special status to Andhra Pradesh

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Updates for 15 March, 2018 begin here

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as protests continue

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Shouting, sloganeering and chaos in Lok Sabha as proceedings resume

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 11:56 (IST)

    We should take a pledge this day to end crimes against women: Sushma Swaraj

    "International Women's Day gives us an opportunity to look at the requirements for gender equality," Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha. "Women's reservation bill is important. But there are achievements by women even without reservation," she said.

    "India is a country where a woman became president, prime minister, twice became the Speaker of a House," she said. "Today, women are doing combat duty in the army, flying planes in the air force," she added.

    "On other hand, there are crimes against women which bring about shame to us. Which is why this day is one on which we should take a pledge to end such crimes," Swaraj said. "This should be a movement," she added.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Girls should not be beaten up on Valentine's Day: AAP's Sanjay Singh

    "Everyone should promise that the restrictions imposed on women by men will be abolished. On Valentine's Day, girls and couples should not be beaten up. In the name of anti-Romeo squad, women were beaten up in UP," AAP's Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    We have been to war because of Draupadi and Sita: Subramanian Swamy

    Subramanian Swamy on Women's Day: "This country's tradition is not to ill-treat them. We have been to war because of Draupadi and Sita...all important portfolios are with women...We should concentrate on the empowerment...we should have a cabinet secretary who is also a woman."

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank: Derek O'Brien

    "Earlier, people used to say, 'behing every successful man, there is a woman'. But now, the saying has become 'behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank," said Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha, clearly taking a dig at the Modi government over the PNB scam.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Women in our country are not safe: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    "We want the government to create an atmosphere where our daughters can live safely," said Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.

    "The women in our country are not safe. Earlier, rapes against women of a particular age used to happen but now, three-month-old or four-month-old girls are being raped. This is a matter of great shame for the nation," said Azad.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Anu Aga says celebration of Women's Day is strange, calls for men to reject tokenism

    "I find it strange that we celebrate Women's Day. But men don't celebrate any particular day. I am not in favour of this tokenism. I request all the men to stop throwing crumbs at us and treat us with respect throughout the year," Anu Aga said in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Women don't want to be celebrated for their sacrifices, they want to be celebrated for their identities: Kanimozhi

    "Men are celebrating us today as mothers, sisters, daughter. I think it's time for women to say, 'enough of that'. We don't want to be celebrated for our sacrifices. We want to be celebrated for our identity," Kanimozhi said in the Rajya Sabha.

    "Families want to abort and kill the girl child. There are so many dowry deaths. Domestic violence is on the rise. When is all this going to stop?" she further said.

    "We have to look at the importance of passing the women's reservation bill," Kanimozhi said.

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Sumitra Mahajan on International Women's Day

  • 11:11 (IST)

    India loses 1% of GDP because of non-inclusion of women: Renuka Chowdhury in RS

    "Mahatma Gandhi said that the day a woman can walk unafraid in the middle of the night on the streets of India, true independence would have been achieved. Many years later, we are struggling with this," Renuka Chowdhury said. "India loses 1 percent of its GDP because of non-inclusion of women in the economy."

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha

    Merely a second after Sumitra Mahajan finished her speech on women empowerment, MPs began shouting in the House. Some MPs also stormed the Well of the House.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    International Women's Day recognised in both Houses

    "It is a day to celebrate the untiring commitment of the women in India," said Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha.

    "Two things which I feel should receive focus are gender equality and safety of women," the Rajya Sabha chairman further said.

    On the other hand, in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said: "Empowering women is one of the challenges of the world today."

    "If we all work together in this direction, we will achieve fast development," said Mahajan.

    The Lok Sabha Speaker then recited some lines of poetry to recognise the day.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    YSR Congress MPs protest outside Parliament

  • 10:39 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs stage protest over Cauvery issue

  • 10:38 (IST)

    TDP MP to give statement in Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status demand

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Multiple demands from MPs stalled Lok Sabha on Tuesday

    According to News18, MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha stands adjourned, to meet on Wednesday at 11 am

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley likely to give statement on PNB scam

    While speaking in the Parliament, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that Arun Jaitley will be making a statement on the issue. However, he also took the opportunity to target the Congress and the previous UPA government. "No one involved in the Congress-led UPA era corruption scandals will be spared," he said. 

The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The move came after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday owing to loud protests by Opposition MPs over the PNB sam, Andhra Pradesh special status etc.

The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.

The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.

File image of the Parliament. PTI

File image of the Parliament. PTI

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion.

In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on 6 April.

While Subba Reddy's office said the notice was given for including the motion in Friday's list of business, YSR Congress chief said his party will move the motion on 21 March.

On Friday, Parliament's agenda for the next week will be decided.

In a sign of cross-party support the issue of special category status has in the state, TDP MP Thota Narasimham told PTI that his party will also support the motion. The YSR Congress is the main challenger to the TDP in the state.

Later, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also said the TDP would support a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh.

"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu told the state Assembly.

With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the saffron party in a tight corner in a state like Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP has withdrawn its ministers from the government after the Centre made it clear that it cannot grant the status to the state and the regional party, which is in power in the state, is now mulling to quit the NDA.

Even if TDP's 16 members support the no-confidence motion, the government will still has a big numerical advantage in the House.

The motion can hand over a political plank to Jagan Reddy in the state in which Assembly polls are due to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Reddy, in his letter, recalled that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had given an assurance in the Rajya Sabha while participating in a debate on the bill bifurcating the state that the special category status will be granted to it.

Venkaiah Naidu, then a senior BJP leader who is now the vice president, had demanded in the House that the status should be given to the state for a minimum of 10 years, Reddy said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cited the 14th Finance Commission report to claim that the provision of special category status is no longer workable for Andhra Pradesh, but asserted that the Centre is willing to grant the state all benefits due under this status.

The BJP has accused regional parties in Andhra Pradesh of playing "politics of victimhood" and claimed that the central government had already given a lot of benefits to the state and was willing to do more.

Trinamool Congress accuses Modi government of 'murdering' Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of "murdering" Parliament by way of avoiding and bypassing parliamentary scrutiny of government legislations.

"The BJP is murdering Parliament. In this BJP regime, only nine out of 74 bills passed have been scrutinized by a Parliamentary committee. In contrast, from 2009 to 2014, 66 out of 116 bills passed were scrutinised by Parliamentary committees," Trinamool legislative party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Modi government got the Finance Bill passed in the Lok Sabha without any discussion.

On Thursday, in the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked the agitating members to give him "five minutes to dispose of the business", which included the Finance Bill and two Appropriation Bills that were listed in the day's business for discussion and returning to the Lok Sabha.

However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad objected to the Chair's remarks saying no Bill should be passed in five minutes without a discussion on it.

The Rajya Sabha however has no powers to move or amend any money bill on its own and it is the Lok Sabha's prerogative to accept or reject any amendments moved by the upper House on any money bill.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:02 AM | Updated Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:37 AM

