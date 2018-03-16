The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The move came after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday owing to loud protests by Opposition MPs over the PNB sam, Andhra Pradesh special status etc.

The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.

The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion.

In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on 6 April.

While Subba Reddy's office said the notice was given for including the motion in Friday's list of business, YSR Congress chief said his party will move the motion on 21 March.

On Friday, Parliament's agenda for the next week will be decided.

In a sign of cross-party support the issue of special category status has in the state, TDP MP Thota Narasimham told PTI that his party will also support the motion. The YSR Congress is the main challenger to the TDP in the state.

Later, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also said the TDP would support a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh.

"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu told the state Assembly.

With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the saffron party in a tight corner in a state like Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP has withdrawn its ministers from the government after the Centre made it clear that it cannot grant the status to the state and the regional party, which is in power in the state, is now mulling to quit the NDA.

Even if TDP's 16 members support the no-confidence motion, the government will still has a big numerical advantage in the House.

The motion can hand over a political plank to Jagan Reddy in the state in which Assembly polls are due to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Reddy, in his letter, recalled that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had given an assurance in the Rajya Sabha while participating in a debate on the bill bifurcating the state that the special category status will be granted to it.

Venkaiah Naidu, then a senior BJP leader who is now the vice president, had demanded in the House that the status should be given to the state for a minimum of 10 years, Reddy said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cited the 14th Finance Commission report to claim that the provision of special category status is no longer workable for Andhra Pradesh, but asserted that the Centre is willing to grant the state all benefits due under this status.

The BJP has accused regional parties in Andhra Pradesh of playing "politics of victimhood" and claimed that the central government had already given a lot of benefits to the state and was willing to do more.

Trinamool Congress accuses Modi government of 'murdering' Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of "murdering" Parliament by way of avoiding and bypassing parliamentary scrutiny of government legislations.

"The BJP is murdering Parliament. In this BJP regime, only nine out of 74 bills passed have been scrutinized by a Parliamentary committee. In contrast, from 2009 to 2014, 66 out of 116 bills passed were scrutinised by Parliamentary committees," Trinamool legislative party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Modi government got the Finance Bill passed in the Lok Sabha without any discussion.

On Thursday, in the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked the agitating members to give him "five minutes to dispose of the business", which included the Finance Bill and two Appropriation Bills that were listed in the day's business for discussion and returning to the Lok Sabha.

However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad objected to the Chair's remarks saying no Bill should be passed in five minutes without a discussion on it.

The Rajya Sabha however has no powers to move or amend any money bill on its own and it is the Lok Sabha's prerogative to accept or reject any amendments moved by the upper House on any money bill.

With inputs from agencies