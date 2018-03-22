Andhra special status row: TDP extends support to National Highways blockade programme called by Oppn parties

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party has decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday seeking special category status to the state.

"Organisers of the agitation requested our support and the party chief (Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu) consented to it in the interests of the state," TDP AP unit president K Kala Venkat Rao told party leaders during a teleconference on Wednesday night.

A party release later said the TDP would not, however, participate in the agitation along with the main Opposition YSR Congress since the "latter might create trouble."

Naidu, whose party, the TDP, quit the BJP-led NDA over the special category status issue, earlier called for a people's movement "till justice is done to the state."

As a first step, the chief minister extended his government's support to the statewide National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties.

"Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," he said at a meeting of women self-help groups.

Rao said the protests would be organised peacefully in solidarity with TDP MPs who have been fighting in New Delhi to protect the state’s interests.

"Sit-in protests and meetings will be organised in all assembly constituencies across the state," Rao said.

MPs, legislators and other senior leaders took part in the teleconference.