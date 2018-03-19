You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: Won't support Centre or Opposition, says Shiv Sena on no-confidence motion; LS to resume at 12 pm

India FP Staff Mar 19, 2018 11:38:13 IST
  • 11:38 (IST)

    TRS MPs protest outside Parliament demanding increase in reservation quota in Telangana

  • 11:23 (IST)

    'Will support neither Centre nor Opposition': Shiv Sena

    Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI that the party will abstain from the no-confidence motion. "We will neither support the government nor the Opposition. We will abstain," he said. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    'We are being cheated by the government': Chandrababu Naidu

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is being cheated by the Central government. "We are being cheated by the government. The BJP is making false allegations against me," he said. 

    He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party is only 'playing politics' and has no interest in the state's welfare. Trying to assuage people's sentiments, Naidu said that the "TDP government is undertaking multiple irrigation projects to ensure the state's development is not stalled amid all this."

    He also said that the TDP also increased the state's budget by Rs 1100 crores.  "We will strive to do the same in future. We are moving to work to move forward in skill development to help the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said. 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

    The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and AIADMK MPs began protesting in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MPs begin protesting

    Slogans of "We want justice" could be heard as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is not in the interest of the country, and Parliament. I am willing to allow also these discussions. How long should we continue like this?" 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    In less than two minutes of being in session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, loud protests and sloganeering dominated the scene, making it impossible for any business to be conducted amid the din. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Both Houses are in session now

  • 10:58 (IST)

    No decision yet on AIADMK's stance on no-confidence motion: party source

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha session to begin shortly

  • 10:55 (IST)

    TDP MPs demonstrate demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh; Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury joins in

    Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury told CNN-News18, "Centre will never show solidarity with its allies. Congress has always stood by its promises to the people. The self-respect of the Telugu people will prevail." 

  • 10:50 (IST)

    TDP MP N Shiva Prasad dresses up as a middle-class woman from Andhra Pradesh to highlight their problems

  • 10:45 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs protest outside Parliament over formation of Cauvery Management Board

  • 10:41 (IST)

    YSRCP will support TDP's no-confidence motion, says YSRCP MP Varaprasad Rao

  • 10:41 (IST)

    BJP ready to face no-confidence motion

    Ahead of Monday's Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the saffron party was ready to face the no-confidence motion as it is sure it has the necessary support. 

    He had earlier also said the BJP enjoys support "inside and outside" the Parliament, according to Business Standard. "I want to tell the Congress and other Opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the House. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion," said Kumar.

  • ANI  quoted him as saying. ">

    10:35 (IST)

    CPI to support TDP's no-confidence motion

    CPI leader Duraisamy Raja said that the Left parties will be supporting the no-confidence motion in the Parliament on Monday. "People have started expressing their no confidence in the Modi government, it is time the Parliament does it too," ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Parliament secretariat receives 3 notices for no-confidence motion

    The Parliament secretariat received three separate notices for a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Monday, two of which were from TDP and one from the YSR Congress, reported ANI. Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan is likely to take up the notices after Question Hour if the House is in order.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    YSRCP just indulging in politics, not worried about state's welfare: TDP

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Shiv Sena still undecided on supporting TDP's no-confidence motion

    Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party will "wait and watch" what happens in the Parliament on Monday. He said: "We will also have to see if the Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion. Uddhav ji (Thackeray) will take a call."

  • ANI .  ">

    10:14 (IST)

    RJD MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    RJD's JP Yadav gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday over the recent "communal incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga", reported ANI

  • 10:06 (IST)

    RECAP: With TDP quitting NDA, Centre's strength comes down to 314 from 336 in Lok Sabha

    The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 274 seats. When one adds the 11 allies the BJP still has by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP, PMK, SWP, NPP and AINR Congress — the tally rises to 314. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 330, a comfortable majority.

    However, equations with the existing allies aren't particularly rosy. In particular with Shiv Sena, the largest non-BJP constituent of the NDA. If the Sena follows TDP by backing out, the figure of 314 will go down to 296, just 23 more than the magic figure of 273, and the BJP can no longer be certain of its future.

  • 10:01 (IST)

    TDP issues whip to its members, directs MPs to attend Parliament till Budget Session end

    The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP issued a whip to all its members on Monday, directing them to attend the Parliament till the end of Budget Session on 6 April, reported ANI. 

  • 09:52 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion in Parliament

    It is expected to be a stormy day in the Parliament on Monday, especially for the Lok Sabha where the two no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party are likely to be taken up.

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Updates for 19 March, 2018 begin here

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Din in Rajya Sabha as YS Chowdary quotes Venkaiah Naidu's speech arguing for special speech for Andhra

    In the course of his speech, Chowdary quoted the Opposition MP Venkaiah Naidu requesting special status for Andhra for at least 10 years. This elicited an objection from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who said that Chowdary was trying to cast aspersions on the Chair (Venkaiah Naidu). This was met with sharp opposition from the Congress members who requested the quotes to be repeated. 

    The deputy chairman, however, expunged those remarks as he said the Chairman had seen and vetted the speech but Chowdary had deviated from the approved version.  

  • 14:47 (IST)

    YS Chowdary reminds Rajya Sabha the promises made by Manmohan Singh in Parliament

    Chowdary said that the former prime minister Manmohan Singh has promised that Centre's hand-holing to Andhra. He then added that both the national parties were responsible for the secession of Andhra Pradesh and a certain help was promised to us at the time. Chowdary further said that the new constitutional restriction being cited by the Centre should not be applicable retrospectively to what was promised to Andhra. 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    YS Chowdary of TDP resumes speech on Andhra special status

    Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha told Chowsary to resume his speech from yesterday, which was interrupted due to the disruption of the House. He, however, added that Chowdary must stick to the speech approved by the Chairman and resist making any allegations.  

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha resumes operation

  • 12:45 (IST)

    RECAP: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after brief arguments between Venkaiah Naidu, Congress members

    The Rajya Sabha today witnessed an abrupt adjournment following a brief argument between Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and some Congress members soon after the House assembled for the day.

    After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed his anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on March 5 after recess during the Budget session.

    Before adjourning the House till 2.30 PM, Naidu said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed.

    "I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament is not able to transact its business for last two weeks. Dont't test my patience...We are meeting, greeting and not doing anything and adjourning," the Chairman said.

    As he was making the appeal, Congress member Satyabrat Chaturvedi stood up and said he agreed with the Chair, but sought to know whether it was for the first time that he is witnessing such a scenario in Parliament.

    To this, Naidu asked if somebody committed a mistake in the past, does it mean that he should also do the same.

    "Do you want this sort of a thing to continue? ... Is that your suggestion. This is your party view," he said.

    As some other Congress members were on their feet trying to join the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till 2.30 PM. 

  • 12:31 (IST)

    TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP's lead: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

  • 12:17 (IST)

    How TDP leaving NDA changes numbers game in Lok Sabha

    The TDP has 16 MPs, and it said it would move a no-confidence motion against the Central government. In doing so, it would be following in the footsteps of rival Andhra Pradesh party, the YSR Congress, which has also said it would be moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre. The two Andhra parties have been miffed with the BJP following the latter's inability to grant special status for the state.

    The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 273 seats. When one adds the allies the BJP does have by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP — the tally rises to 312. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 328, a comfortable majority.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after Telagana Rashra Samithi (TRS) MPs stormed the Well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot introduce the two no confidence motions by YSRCP and TDP if House members continued to disrupt proceedings as she needed to check if there are 50 members to support each motion. Protesting MPs created more ruckus in response, forcing her to adjourn Lok Sabha till Monday. 

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session; TDP MPs storm Well of the House 

    Even as Opposition MPs continued to chant slogans in the House, with TRS, TDP MPs storming the Well of the House, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with business for the day. She also said that she is duty-bound to introduce the two no-confidence motions but asked protesting MPs to sit in their places. As she said this, Opposition protests began to get louder. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to resume session at 12 pm 

  • 11:41 (IST)

    'Andhra Pradesh will be our next Tripura': BJP national spokesperson

    Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government and TDP are wary of the BJP's rise in the state. "The state government and TDP are feeling the pinch of the public opinion going against them and BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh. For us it will prove to be the next Tripura," Rao said. 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    'BJP playing dirty games': TDP MP Jaydev Galla 

  • 11:33 (IST)

    TDP decided to move its own no-confidence motion after suspecting nexus between YSRCP and BJP
     
     
    Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had on Thursday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.
     
     
    TDP MP CM Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making  attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus  between both parties.
     
     
    "We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said. - PTI

  • 11:29 (IST)

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says party will support no-confidence motion

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party will support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha. "MIM party will support the no confidence motion in Lok Sabha, not only for failure of Modi government to implement State Reorganisation Act but their failure to fulfill their promise to provide employment to youth ans for injustice to Muslim women and minorities," CNN-News18 quoted him as saying.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    WATCH: TDP MPs protest outside Parliament shouting 'We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq'

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

    After the obituary references were read out, Opposition parties' MPs created a ruckus over the no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm. 

    In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reads out obituary reference to British physicist Stephen Hawking

    "Professor Stephen Hawking was an inspiration. We express our deepest condolences to the family," said Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha on Friday, while listing out his achievements.  

  • 11:09 (IST)

    CPM to back no-confidence motion against NDA government

    Supporting the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Its (BJP's) betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Obituary references being read out in Lok Sabha

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Winners of the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh bypolls take oath in Lok Sabha

    Sarfaraz Alam (Araria, Bihar), Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh), Pravin Kumar Nishad (Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh), who won the recent bypolls held in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, took their oath as Lok Sabha MPs on Friday. 

  • 10:50 (IST)

    TMC, BJD to also support TDP's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

  • 10:48 (IST)

    'Before actual elections, there is always rehearsal in Parliament'

    Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi commented on the TDP-NDA break up saying that every year before actual elections, there is always a rehearsal in Parliament. "We will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year, and every state has demands and issues. It is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament," he said. 

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Letter of TDP MP Thotha Narasimhan giving notice to move no-confidence motion

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Congress to support TDP and YSRCP's no-confidence motion in Parliament

  • 10:36 (IST)

    TDP's exit is timely opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh: BJP 

    "TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inert governance. TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CMO issues statement on pulling out of NDA

    "TDP withdrew support from the NDA, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying. 

On Friday, the proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the second consecutive week due to protests by Opposition parties, which also led to the failure of the Lok Sabha to take up the notices for no-confidence motion moved by parties from Andhra Pradesh.

While the Lok Sabha proceedings were first adjourned till noon and then for the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned straight till 2.30 pm and later for the day with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressing anguish over the proceedings being paralysed ever since Parliament resumed its budget session on 5 March after a recess.

In the Lok Sabha, the notices for the no-confidence motion, moved for the first time since the nearly four-year rule of the BJP-led alliance, were not taken up as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who said there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day amid vociferous protests over various issues.

The notices were moved by the YSR Congress and the TDP, who have been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the latter on Friday quit the ruling alliance. The no-confidence notices were moved by YSR Congress member YV Subba Reddy and TDP's Thota Narasimham.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the 10th consecutive day following incessant protests and sloganeering by various parties, including TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD over multiple issues, including special status for Andhra Pradesh and banking scam. Congress members were also seen standing at their seats.

Soon after papers and reports were laid during the Zero Hour, Mahajan said she has received a notice for no-confidence motion.

"I am duty-bound to bring it... provided the House is in order," she said amid the din.

"I request all of you to go back to your seats," Mahajan told the members protesting in the Well.

However as the members continued with the protests, the Speaker said since the House is not in order, she was unable to take up the notice and then adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Members from TRS and AIADMK were in the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal made a statement regarding the government business to be taken up in the House next week.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 am and was to take up the Question Hour, the proceedings were adjourned till noon due to the noisy scenes.

The House also extended the time for the Joint Committee on the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017 to submit its report.

Earlier, three newly elected MPs — RJD's Sarfaraz Alam (Araria-Bihar) and SP members Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur-Uttar Pradesh) and Praveen Kumar Nishad (Gorakhpur-Uttar Pradesh) — took oath.

The House also paid respect to three departed former members and noted cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who passed away this week. Tributes were also paid to nine CRPF personnel, who were killed in a IED blast in Chhattisgarh, on 13 March.

Since Parliament reconvened on 5 March after Budget Session recess, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions on a daily basis. On Wednesday amid chaos, the Lower House had passed the Finance Bill and appropriation bills without any discussion.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were abruptly adjourned soon after it met, following a brief argument between the Chairman and some Congress members.

After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on 5 March after recess during the Budget session.

Before adjourning the House till 2.30 pm, the Chairman said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed.

He said notices given by members on these issues were accepted and he has agreed for a discussion on them but yet the House was not taking up the debates.

Naidu hoped that the House would function normally from next week and have constructive proceedings. "I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament is not able to transact its business for last two weeks. Dont't test my patience...We are meeting, greeting and not doing anything and adjourning," he said.

He said that "we have to go by consensus or by the majority of the House (on deciding the issues). You can't dictate something and say whether you go my way or the highway. That is no way, I must tell you," he said, adding that the Chair would not allow such a thing.

Naidu also warned the protesting members to ensure smooth functioning of the House before "I take extreme views".

As he was making the appeal, Congress member Satyabrat Chaturvedi stood up and said he agreed with the Chair, but sought to know whether it was for the first time that he is witnessing such a scenario in Parliament.

To this, Naidu asked if somebody committed a mistake in the past, does it mean that he should also do the same. "Do you want this sort of a thing to continue? ... Is that your suggestion. Is this your party view?"

As some other Congress members were on their feet trying to join the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.

When the House reassembled, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked TDP MP YS Chowdary to complete his speech which he was making on Thursday when the House was adjourned.

Chowdary said the earlier government had given several assurances to Andhra Pradesh about being compensated after Telangana was carved out of it.

However, the state "lost" cosmopolitan city of Hyderabad and the revenue arising from various industries and has remained only an agrarian state only, but has not been compensated, he said.

The bill to bifurcate the state would not have been passed if the assurances was not accepted by the members of the House, he said, amid protests by members from the Congress benches.

As soon as he ended his speech, protests by some opposition members led the Deputy Chairman to adjourn the House for the day.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 11:31 AM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 11:38 AM

