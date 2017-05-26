Jagga Jasoos jinx continues? Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif refuse to shoot promotional song

The latest poster of Anurag Basu's long awaited action comedy adventure Jagga Jasoos officially confirmed its release date as 14 July.

However, the makers are still not satisfied with the final cut as they want to shoot a special song for the film featuring the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

However, Hindustan Times reports that the special song is unlikely to take place as both the actors are occupied with their future projects. While Kapoor has given his dates to Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Kaif is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai in the UAE.

Also, the Times of Indiareports that both the actors have also undergone physical transformation for their respective films and that they do not look their parts in Jagga Jasoos anymore. Kapoor has beefed up to portray the current look of Dutt on the silver screen. On the other hand, Kaif is flaunting an athletic figure as she will be seen dishing out blows and kicks alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Additionally, there were speculations that the two actors, who broke up last year, have not been getting along and have even refused to promote the film together. However, both of them, along with Basu, have rubbished such rumours and confirmed that they will promote the much anticipated film as a unit.

The report by Hindustan Times quotes Basu as saying, "No one was on my set to see any cold vibes. I don’t know whether there were cold vibes or not… I am bothered about what comes on my screen. Usse pehle and baad, I am not bothered about how they are."

Jagga Jasoos also stars Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Karan Wahi. It is co-produced by Basu's Ishana Movies and Kapoor's Picture Dekho Entertainment, and will mark the actor's film production debut.