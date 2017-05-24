You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Jagga Jasoos new poster out; Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer to release on 14 July

Jagga Jasoos new poster out; Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer to release on 14 July

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 24 2017 17:38:52 IST
 

Jagga Jasoos, which has been mired in a controversy around its release date, is finally going to hit the screens on 14 July. A new poster of the film has also come out. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are going to play the main leads in the film.

jagga825

The new poster of Jagga Jasoos. Image from Instagram.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the release date, as the film had been stalled for quite some time now. 

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy and tells the story of a teenage detective who is searching for his missing father.

Disney Films India released a new poster after much wait. The poster has Ranbir Kapoor and Katirna Kaif indulging in some adventure in a wild fantasy-land. The posters of the film have quite the playful vibe to them.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu who has directed some critically acclaimed films like Life in a... Metro and Barfi! in the past. It is produced by both Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Barfi! had Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. Jagga Jasoos will be the Kaif's first film with Anurag Basu. Music director Pritam is going to provide the score for the movie.

 

 


Published Date: May 24, 2017 05:38 pm | Updated Date: May 24, 2017 05:38 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores