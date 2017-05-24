Jagga Jasoos new poster out; Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer to release on 14 July

Jagga Jasoos, which has been mired in a controversy around its release date, is finally going to hit the screens on 14 July. A new poster of the film has also come out. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are going to play the main leads in the film.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the release date, as the film had been stalled for quite some time now.

Release date FINAL: #JaggaJasoos to release on 14 July 2017... Stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif... Anurag Basu directs... #Disneypic.twitter.com/3TRjSvVNM1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy and tells the story of a teenage detective who is searching for his missing father.

Disney Films India released a new poster after much wait. The poster has Ranbir Kapoor and Katirna Kaif indulging in some adventure in a wild fantasy-land. The posters of the film have quite the playful vibe to them.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu who has directed some critically acclaimed films like Life in a... Metro and Barfi! in the past. It is produced by both Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Barfi! had Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. Jagga Jasoos will be the Kaif's first film with Anurag Basu. Music director Pritam is going to provide the score for the movie.