Hrudayantar trailer: Vikram Phadnis' Marathi film is much more than Hrithik Roshan's cameo

Vikram Phadnis' upcoming Marathi family drama Hrudayantar grabbed headlines a few months ago as the makers roped in Hrithik Roshan for a cameo. However, the recently launched trailer of the film suggests that the film is much more than Roshan's cameo.

As shown in the trailer, the film revolves around a family of four - the parents and two young daughters. The relationship between the husband and the wife is going through a rough patch and they often think of going separate ways. However, a traumatic event changes the way they look at their lives and at each other.

Their younger daughter is diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 10. Phadnis' team does a great job while crafting the trailer as the first still of the trailer, showing the wife staring blankly into an operation theatre, followed by her narration of her relationship with the husband, gives an impression that it is the husband who meets an untoward incident and lands up in the hospital.

But as the trailer progresses and the plot unravels, Phadnis' film reveals itself to be a layered narrative woven around a family and not just a couple with commitment issues. The trailer itself transports the viewers into a world that is not entirely their own yet parts of it seem familiar.

There are multiple fleeting cameos from the Hindi film industry, as seen in the trailer. Choreographer Shiamak Davar, Maneish Paul and of course Hrithik Roshan appear in the trailer that lasts almost as long as three minutes. Hrithik's cameo, as claimed by Phadnis, holds a key role in the film and that is why it is the last shot of the trailer.

Hrudayantar stars Mukta Barve, Subodh Bhave, Trushnika Shinde, Nishtha Vaidya, Sonali Khare Anand, Meena Naik, Mehera Acharia and Amit Khedekar. It is slated to release on 7 July.