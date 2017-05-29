Hrithik Roshan launched the trailer of Vikram Phadnis' Marathi film Hrudayantar

From aerodynamics to tyres, all F1 rule changes for 2017 season explained
by FP Staff May, 29 2017 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan will launch the trailer of designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis' film Hrudayantar. Images by Sachin Gokhale
The Kaabil star who plays a pivotal role in Hrudayantar, will launch the trailer on 28 May, a press release said. Images by Sachin Gokhale
"We feel honoured that Hrithik is a part of Hrudayantar. His support to the film in so many ways has just been so encouraging," Vikram said in a statement. Images by Sachin Gokhale
"The trailer being launched by him is special for all us," said Vikram Phadnis, the film's designer-turned-director. Images by Sachin Gokhale
The film is presented by T-Series and produced by Young Berry Entertainment, Imtiaz Khatri and Vikram Phadnis Productions in association with Toabh Entertainment. Images by Sachin Gokhale
The drama features popular Marathi actors Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve and Sonali Khare. Images by Sachin Gokhale
