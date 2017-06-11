Golmaal Again: Tabu to play orphanage matron in Rohit Shetty's comedy?

Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy Golmaal Again — the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise — will feature Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu. The film has been in news for quite a long time now.

This will be the first time that Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu will be working with Rohit Shetty, while the other actors have been part of the ensemble cast for all his Golmaal movies. With Devgn, Shetty has worked in ten films so far, which include the Singham series, All The Best and Bol Bachchan to name a few.

Parineeti Chopra will be replacing Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady of the film. She was last seen in Yash Raj Film's Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana, which bombed at the box office.

According to a report by Times of India, Tabu will be essaying the role of a 'cool' orphanage matron. She will be playing a very pivotal role in holding the story together. The report further says that her character will have rib-tickling punchlines and some amount of seriousness as well. It is speculated that apparently this combination of laughter and seriousness required in the role is what lured the National Award-winning actress to consider the film.

It will be really interesting to see the new entrants in the Golmaal house bond with the veterans. Since all the past three films have been commercially successful movies, it is no wonder that the expectations with this one is no less.

Golmaal Again is slated to release on Diwali this year, much like all its predecessors, as per a Firstpostreport.