Rohit Shetty says with 2.0 release postponed, Golmaal Again will get a good Diwali release slot

It was earlier reported that the makers of S Shankar's science fiction entertainer 2.0 decided to push the release date of the Rajinikanth starrer in order to lend more time to their post production and VFX. This averted a clash with Rohit Shetty's comedy Golmaal Again which is scheduled to release this Diwali.

Now, Shetty has heaved a sigh of relief as his film will enjoy a wider release with less competition. Mumbai Mirrorquotes him as saying, "My film has shaped up well and I’m glad we have a good window to add to the business. All the Golmaal films have come on Diwali." Golmaal Again will be no different though it will still clash with Advait Chandan's Secret Superstar which is backed by Aamir Khan.

With the release five months away, Shetty and his team are working towards the timely completion of the film but ensuring that they have fun while doing so. "“I’m shooting Golmaal Again till 17 May and the following morning I’m taking off to Spain for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Once I’m back in July, I’ll resume shooting for the film for another 10-15 days. We have to be ready for a Diwali release," he says, as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Shetty, who is returning to the adventure reality show, will replace Arjun Kapoor as the host in the eighth season. Life will come full circle as it was Kapoor who had replaced him in the previous season. "Arjun actually called to ask me what he should say at the press conference and I told him to say that he was going to be hosting the show in the seventh season because I was busy with Dilwale," says Shetty, as per the report by Mumbai Mirror, clarifying that there is no bad blood between the two.

Also, he confirmed that he is in talks with Kapoor's Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh for a film. But it will not be the remake of Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan, as rumoured, since Shetty has decided to shelve that project.