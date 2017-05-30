Duvvada Jagannadham: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde are the saving grace of this tacky song promo

The makers of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's next, Duvvada Jagannadham, have been gradually building the hype around this commercial potboiler in which Arjun will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde.

They have now released a one-minute promo for another song from the film, called 'Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo'. Arjun and Hegde are seen shaking a leg on this peppy number composed by Devi Shri Prasad. While their chemistry stands out as the USP of the song, the tacky Photoshopping and CGI take away from the quality of the song. As a result, the sets come across as synthetic and the entire package too forced.

Both the stars don three colour-coded outfits during the one minute promo. Hegde looks gorgeous, aces the comical act, and the dance moves. Arjun channels his star power throughout and looks extremely glamorous.

This song comes after the chartbusting popularity of the first song from the album that the makers released on 22 May — 'Saranam Bhaje Bhaje'. The makers are also planning a grand audio launch in the run up to the release of the film on 23 June.

Duvvada Jagannadham, or DJ as fans call it, is directed by Harish Shankar.