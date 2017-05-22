Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor is elegance personified in Elie Saab dress on day 5

The internet hadn't fully recovered from Sonam's stunning Shimma saree, which she sported on her first day at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, and her second and final look is already out. For her final Cannes appearance, Sonam chose a gorgeous, soft-pink Elie Saab dress, which looks elegant and dramatic in equal parts.

Decode: Tint Caresse Rose Blossom + Peach blossom, True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter Rose, La Palette Gold, Lumi Powder Rose #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/tsIWmoQkUc — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

Sonam, who is known to make bold fashion statements every now and then, chose this custom-made embellished number. She was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor. Although she always surprises everyone with her avant-garde fashion sense, this look proved that she doesn't need to try hard to make heads turn.

Sonam paired the dress with jewelry from Kalyan Jewellers, staying true to what she said about incorporating Indian elements in her outfit, in an earlier interview. She went for a loose hair bun which added oodles of grace to her look. The boat neck accentuated her flawless bone structure as she delicately posed for the shutterbugs.

Sonam is at the festival as a representative of the makeup brand Loreal, along with Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai, who slayed the red carpet with their attires as well. The Indian entourage at Cannes has been dishing out the best looks we've seen so far.