Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor chooses Shimma saree over elaborate gowns for first appearance

Sonam Kapoor has made her first appearance at Cannes for 2017 and sported a saree by the label Norblack Norwhite which is created by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

Sonam teamed her saree with a white crop blouse, which lent a sporty element to her look.

Sonam, who is a Cannes regular now, has been walking the red carpet since 2011, and is in the French Riviera with her sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sonam's attire was a fresh change from all the elaborate gowns that we've been seeing on the carpet.

She had earlier mentioned that she would always try incorporating Indian design elements into her look, even if she wasn't wearing an Indian designer. Therefore, this year she decided to take a little piece of India at the Cannes Film Festival and stepped out in a unicorn coloured saree.

The 31-year-old actress' sister who is also her stylist, took to Instagram to share pictures using the hashtag #SportySpice to describe her look.

Sonam is at the festival as a L'Oréal​ brand ambassador, along with Deepika Padukone, Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria. This year, however, she is going to be at Cannes for just one night. She revealed that she is shooting for two films at the same time – PadMan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film, which is why her trip to Cannes this year would be short one.

With inputs from PTI