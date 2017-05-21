Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparkles in her latest red carpet look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second appearance as she glided down the red carpet of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, 20 May. This time she caught the attention of fashionistas worldwide as she donned a ruffled, red gown by Ralph and Russo. The ensemble had a fitted corset-styled bodice opening out into flowing layers of ruffles and a medium length train. Her classic gown with a twist, was paired with a dark maroon lip colour and studded statement earrings.

This look comes hot on the heels of her day three Disney-princess look wherein she channeled her inner Cinderella and stunned in a beautiful blue Swarovski studded gown by designer Michael Cinco. An off shoulder dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, her breathtaking attire was paired with Salvatore Ferragamo heels.

On day four she followed this up with a bold black number by Ashi Studio, paired with a bright orange lipstick and turquoise eye shadow that made her entire outfit pop.

On the topic of her daughter Aaradhya's accompaniment to the festival this year, Aishwarya told DNA, "She’s someone who’s aware of her Disney princesses and dressing up. She knows all that. Without me stating it, I am letting her see it. I told her teacher that I’m going for a fancy dress party with Aaradhya. She gets to see me in all those princess gowns and we get to have fun around it."

Aishwarya is attending the festival as the second official brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, as she succeeds Deepika Padukone's appearance on 17th and 18th May. Next up will be Sonam Kapoor for the brand on 21st and 22nd May.

Along with being the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, this year also marks the 20th year of L'Oréal Paris' association with the festival. Aishwarya seems to have checked all the right boxes with her looks.